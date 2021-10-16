Emancipation, goodbye to Georgia for Will Smith’s new film: here’s why

The new film by Antoine Fuqua, starring Will Smith, is titled “Emancipation“. The cast and crew were supposed to shoot the film in Georgia but the plans have radically changed due to the new rather restrictive electoral law.

deepening



The best films to see in April There Georgia it is a state somewhat exploited by Hollywood productions, which could find other solutions in the near future. Strong stance by Smith and Fuqua following the decision of Governor Brian Kemp. The new electoral law provides for some very strict identification rules with regard to votes by correspondence. This was one of the key elements of former US President Trump’s attacks on the voting results that ultimately rewarded Joe Biden. In Georgia, the use of collection boxes will be restricted and state electoral council officials empowered to bypass local councils. Unlikely as it may seem, it is now a crime to provide food or water to the voters in line. The most critical exponents of this decision by the State underline that there is a fear that all this will make the vote by minorities. Loading... Advertisements