Emancipation, goodbye to Georgia for Will Smith’s new film: here’s why

The new film by Antoine Fuqua, starring Will Smith, is titled “Emancipation“. The cast and crew were supposed to shoot the film in Georgia but the plans have radically changed due to the new rather restrictive electoral law.
There Georgia it is a state somewhat exploited by Hollywood productions, which could find other solutions in the near future. Strong stance by Smith and Fuqua following the decision of Governor Brian Kemp.
The new electoral law provides for some very strict identification rules with regard to votes by correspondence. This was one of the key elements of former US President Trump’s attacks on the voting results that ultimately rewarded Joe Biden. In Georgia, the use of collection boxes will be restricted and state electoral council officials empowered to bypass local councils. Unlikely as it may seem, it is now a crime to provide food or water to the voters in line.
The most critical exponents of this decision by the State underline that there is a fear that all this will make the vote by minorities.
The statement from Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua
Joint statement released by Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua in relation to “Emancipation”, their next film in the works: “Right now the nation is facing its own story, working to eliminate what remains of institutional racism, so as to achieve true justice. racial. We cannot provide financial support to a government that passes regressive voting laws designed to restrict voter access. The new laws in Georgia recall the voting barriers that were passed at the end of the Reconstruction to prevent many Americans from casting their votes. We feel compelled to move our film production from Georgia to another state ”.
A change of state that will involve an additional expenditure on production of as much as 15 million dollars. Filming is expected to take place in Louisiana, where the events narrated in the script actually took place.
Emancipation, the plot
Will Smith will play Peter, a slave who managed to escape from a plantation after being whipped nearly to death. Thus begins a long and tortuous journey north, where he joins the Union army.
During a medical examination he showed his battered back. A photo was taken, with particular attention to a whiplash that nearly cost him his life. An image known as the “scourged back”, published in 1863 by the Independent, which has become a symbol of the barbarism of slavery in America.