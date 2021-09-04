Emancipation, stop to Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua’s film for Covid

In April, for ethics and solidarity issues, Will Smith And Antoine Fuqua they had decided to move the production of their new one Emancipation elsewhere, leaving the state of Georgia where shooting was scheduled for June. Unfortunately, just two weeks after the first take of the film, one is already recorded stop to production, due to the positive result of a “small number” of tests Covid.

A problem not only of the Apple Studios film, since recently also titles like Matilda – or the televisions Bridgerton And American Horror Story 10 – they found themselves forced to stop filming. Often for a short time, but you never know …

The cases found, as for Emancipation, were only a few out of a number of hundreds made on the set in Louisiana where he is working. Enough anyway to force production to fix one stop for five days, starting today, Monday 2 August. Always that the new wave of cases’Delta‘of the virus, which is spreading in the United States, does not force further measures.

Updates on the development of the story will follow, scripted by William N. Collage (Assassin’s Creed, Exodus – Gods and kings, Tower Heist), of the slave Peter, fleeing a plantation in Louisiana after being nearly killed by whipping. After sowing his tormentors and passing the swamps of Louisiana, on a tortuous journey north, the man enlisted in the Union army and began the true story which inspired us, told by one famous photograph from 1863, The Scourged Back.