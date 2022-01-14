Sports

Embarrassing domination of Fiorentina, Naples collapse index of lack of character. Only a positive note for Spalletti

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read

Gazzetta - Embarrassing domination of Fiorentina, Naples collapse indicating a lack of character. Only a positive note for Spalletti

Heavy defeat for Napoli against Fiorentina

Naples football – “Embarrassing purple domain”. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport highlights the supremacy of Fiorentina after the two expulsions in Naples for the red cards to Lozano and Fabian Ruiz.

Napoli Fiorentina 2-5, purple domination

“But in extra time there is an embarrassing domination of Fiorentina with Napoli disappearing. Agreed that there are 9 of them and there is the tiredness of athletes who have played a lot in 8 days, but the vertical collapse is also an indication of lack of character. Venuti, Maleh and Piatek scored at their debut. A nightmare for this Pole for Napoli: three years ago he had eliminated him from the Italian Cup by scoring a brace with the first Milan shirt. The only positive note for Spalletti: in the championship in Florence had solved it thanks to Osimhen who will be back in Bologna on Monday “

CalcioNapoli24.it has been selected by the new Google service, if you want to be always updated on the latest news follow us on Google News

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The slow motion of Sampdoria-Torino 2-1: the grenades have a problem with penalties

4 weeks ago

Verstappen: “Hamilton unlucky, I am grateful for the battle” – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

December 14, 2021

“Pellegrini is injured. Zaniolo played very well, I ask the press to leave him alone and not to tell lies”

November 26, 2021

Milan, Pioli: ‘Discomfort for Kjaer, a transfer from the transfer market may be needed: we play too much! On injuries, Ibra and Messias … ‘| First page

December 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button