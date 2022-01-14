Embarrassing domination of Fiorentina, Naples collapse index of lack of character. Only a positive note for Spalletti

Naples football – “Embarrassing purple domain”. Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport highlights the supremacy of Fiorentina after the two expulsions in Naples for the red cards to Lozano and Fabian Ruiz.

“But in extra time there is an embarrassing domination of Fiorentina with Napoli disappearing. Agreed that there are 9 of them and there is the tiredness of athletes who have played a lot in 8 days, but the vertical collapse is also an indication of lack of character. Venuti, Maleh and Piatek scored at their debut. A nightmare for this Pole for Napoli: three years ago he had eliminated him from the Italian Cup by scoring a brace with the first Milan shirt. The only positive note for Spalletti: in the championship in Florence had solved it thanks to Osimhen who will be back in Bologna on Monday “