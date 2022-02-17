Embassy of the United States in Colombia would have a new head – USA – International

Since last week there have been rumors that President Joe Biden would have already leaned towards Jean Elizabeth Manes as the new United States Ambassador to Colombia to replace the current Philip Goldberg.

Indeed, sources in Washington confirm that Manes is at the top of the president’s list and that his nomination for the position could come very soon.

But, the same sources clarify that the news will not be final until the president signs the decree in which he expresses his intention to nominate the official.

Once he does, he would begin his lengthy Senate confirmation process, which includes hearings in the Foreign Relations Committee and then a floor vote.

Although the Democrats are the majority in the Upper House, they have a minimal superiority (50 votes out of 100, plus that of the vice president when there is a tie), which has complicated the confirmation processes in a body where a single senator can hinder the process. .

The imminent nomination of Manes becomes relevant, since Biden just announced his intention to nominate Goldberg as the new US ambassador to South Korea.. In other words, his days in Colombia would be numbered and he would soon have to leave the country to undergo his own confirmation process.

Still, Biden has some time as Goldberg’s official term expires in September, when he turns three years after his arrival in the country.

Philip Goldberg, United States Ambassador to Colombia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / WEATHER

Given that the nomination processes in the current political climate in Washington are more complicated, the president could be inclined to announce his replacement several months before knowing that the legislative journey will take more than six months.

Especially in this 2022 when there are congressional elections in November and the legislative agenda is usually more complex.

In any case, Manes, if nominated and confirmed by the Senate, would be the second woman to hold this position in Colombiaafter Anne Patterson did between 2000 and 2003.

Currently, Manes – who is also a career diplomat – serves as the State Department’s civilian representative and foreign policy adviser to the US Southern Command.

Prior to this position, she was ambassador to El Salvador between 2015 and 2019. In 2021, she was nominated again by Biden as Chargé d’Affaires in this same country, where she starred in strong exchanges with President Nayib Bukele. Manes openly criticized her government’s decisions that affected press freedom and judicial independence.

But his second visit to El Salvador was short-lived. In November of last year he resigned from his post, alleging that Bukele had no interest in having a relationship with the United States.

51 years old and born in Florida, Manes has been in the diplomatic service for 30 years. She is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and has held various positions at US embassies in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Portugal, Syria and Afghanistan.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter: @ sergom68