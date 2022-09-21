Embassy of the United States in Cuba will process all visa categories at the beginning of 2023

It is news in Cuba that the United States Embassy in Havana announced the processing of all categories of immigrant visas at the beginning of 2023.

In a message shared on TwitterThey communicate: “To support the Cuban people and Cuban-American families, the Embassy has worked hard to expand consular services and we are happy to announce that in early 2023 we will begin processing all categories of immigrant visas.”

In the note published on their official site they report on the expansion of the regular routes available for Cubans who wish to come to the United States and an increase in personnel at the United States Embassy in Havana.

All this, “in accordance with our commitments under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection to facilitate safe, orderly, humane and regular migration, United States”, they allege.

In this way, at the beginning of 2023, the United States Embassy in Havana will resume the complete processing of immigrant visas for the first time since 2017.

This will eliminate the need for Cubans applying for immigrant visas in family preference categories to travel outside of Cuba to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews, they add.

Likewise, they assure that these efforts constitute an important step to fulfill the commitment, under the Migration Agreements between the United States and Cuba, of “ensure that total legal migration to the United States from Cuba is a minimum of 20,000 Cubans each yearnot including immediate family members of U.S. citizens.”

In their statement, they add that the National Visa Center (NVC) will begin scheduling appointments for all immigrant visa applicants, family preference and immediate relatives, at the United States Embassy in Havana in early 2023.

As a clarifying note, they explain that applicants do not need to contact the embassies in Havana or Georgetown or the NVC as they will be notified directly with their appointment information.