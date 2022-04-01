Embassy of the United States in Havana seeks employees in various trades

The Embassy of the United States in Havana is looking for Cuban employees to fill various positions at its headquarters.

“The US Embassy in Cuba is offering job openings. If you are a welder, carpenter or bricklayer and you are interested in working with us, go to this link, create your ERA account and apply. We are waiting for you!”, assures a publication of the diplomatic headquarters on Facebook.

All who are interested will be able to access the ERA website. It is an electronic recruitment system (Electronic Recruitment Application, in English) that has been operational since March 2021.

The first step when entering the site is to register and complete all the requested information. In the same way, it is necessary to upload the documents required for each job, as appropriate.

Embassy details for each job:

Carpenter Employment: The Carpentry Maintenance Worker performs scheduled and unscheduled preventative maintenance and repair work on assemblies, furniture and trim, and interior fixtures in all mission buildings and facilities, including owned and leased residential properties . The job holder would repair, adjust, and install doors, windows, hardware, wall, ceiling, and floor coverings, sun shades, and shutters; fixed furniture; painting of various surfaces; and would replace the specified glazing products with the required installation materials.

Welder Job: Build, erect, install, and repair structures, fixtures, and furniture made of various metals. You must have knowledge of the principles of both international and local building codes. Responsible for creating and installing building parts made of metal. Installs and repairs heating and air conditioning ducts, roofs, stainless steel appliances, siding, and metal partitions by fabrication and welding.

Mason Job: The incumbent is responsible for the construction, casting, and repair of reinforced concrete on the exterior and interior of office buildings and residences. The incumbent traces complete details and executes a solution to massive erosion problems. He builds stairs, sets interlocking stones, floor and wall tiles in office buildings and residences. Build sewer manholes and fix children’s play equipment in residential locations.