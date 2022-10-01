Embassy of the United States reports on aid to organizations and individuals in Cuba

In keeping with a recent message published as a result of the effects of Hurricane Ian, the United States Embassy in Havana offered more information for those who wish to send aid to Cuba.

“US Citizen: Do you want to directly support organizations and individuals in Cuba in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian? Send an email to

@StateDept Humanitarian Inbox for up-to-date information and guidance on how to legally donate humanitarian goods to Cuba”, they communicated through Twitter.

Last March, the diplomatic headquarters published a message indicating that the State Department urged individuals, organizations and banks to contact the Humanitarian Mailbox for Cuba ([email protected]) “to facilitate exports and donations” to the Island.

At that time, the Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs made reference to the work “with NGOs and religious groups to carry out exports of medical and health-related equipment, basic foods, basic toiletries and hygiene products donated by citizens Americans”.

Just a few days ago, the embassy reiterated that US law “authorizes US entities and organizations to provide aid and response to disasters in Cuba.”

Then, as now, he received comments of all kinds.

“That the donations be direct to the affected citizens, without the mediation of government agencies. Otherwise, what is donated takes other destinations, ”wrote a tweeter identified as Iván.

“You have no shame. The last time I tried to send money to those affected by a hurricane, you blocked PayPal, Venmo and GoFund me because the word “Cuba” appeared in the donation collection. Cuba has become more dictatorial thanks to you!” said Isabel Alfonso.

“Do you want to help Cuba? Provide internet service. No more crumbs! Cuba wants Freedom!” said another person.

In its latest publication, the United States Embassy in Havana assured that it was closely following “the reports of the peaceful protests in Cuba tonight and the Internet outages.”

“We insist that the regime respect the constitutional rights of its citizens to assemble peacefully. We continue to support the Cuban people after the devastating Hurricane Ian”, they added.