Emblem of the new sexy, the cut-out dress is worn without panties among celebrities

The new openwork trend flirts with nudity by revealing one side of the body, forcing the underwear to retreat. Kourtney Kardashian, Julia Fox or Rihanna adopted her.

Panties are definitely out of fashion: that’s what the latest celebrity trend seems to imply. Demonstration with Rihanna: the one who does not miss an opportunity to display a new pregnancy outfit appeared on April 18 in Barbados in a laced dress revealing her left groin. Signed Dundas, this outfit, which plays to reveal a rarely exposed area of ​​the body, is part of a larger trend. Beyoncé at the Oscars after party, Kourtney Kardashian on vacation or Julia Fox everywhere: all see in this daring opening a new clothing playground, and oust the most intimate of clothes. A sexy bias that is not found exclusively on the red carpets.

If the containment has signed the death warrant of the bra, the dresses and other open pants have completed removing the underwear. The work of couturiers like Mugler and his tight-fitting jumpsuits, but above all, of a handful of more accessible designers.

In 2019, one of the first to persuade us to go out without panties is undoubtedly Marcia Wear and her Tchikiboum dress, fully open on the side. A piece that celebrities and models have rushed to wear, from Jeanne Damas to Caroline de Maigret. Other examples: Miaou and her lace-up pants, Maison Cléo and her miniskirt, or recently, the I am Gia dress by influencer Léna Mahfouf at Coachella… So many openwork pieces that induce sensual nudity, and help to popularize the tendency. For a new revolution of the sans-culottes.