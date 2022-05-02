Embracer Acquires Square Enix’s Western Studios

Embracer Groupthe Swedish video game distribution company that was previously known as THQ Nordic, continues its expansion plan in the video game industry after confirming the purchase of several studios. Is about Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montréal Y Square Enix MontréalWestern studies of Square Enixwith those who buy sagas like Tomb Raiders, Deux Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and a host of other classic games.

Today we have entered into agreement to welcome over 1000 new colleagues through the acquisition of @CrystalDynamics, @EidosMontrealand @SquareEnixMtl with a fantastic catalog of IPs such as Tomb Raider and Deux Ex, to be part of our ecosystem.https://t.co/NqELDQKTGe — Embracer Group (@embracergroup) May 2, 2022

«We are delighted to welcome these studios to the Embracer Group. We recognize the fantastic intellectual property, the world-class creative talent, and the track record of excellence that has been proven time and time again over the past decades. It has been a great pleasure meeting the leadership teams and discussing future plans on how they can realize their ambitions and become a great part of Embracer.«, declared the co-founder of Embracer Group, Lars Wingefors, in a press release.

At the same time, Phil Rogersexecutive director of Square Enix America and Europehighlights that «Embracer is the best kept secret in gaming: a huge, decentralized collection of entrepreneurs that we’re thrilled to be a part of today. It’s the perfect complement to our ambitions: to make high-quality games, with great people, in a sustainable way, and to grow our existing licenses to their best versions. Embracer enables us to forge new partnerships across all mediums to maximize the potential of our brands and live out our dreams of making extraordinary entertainment.«,

Embracer and its last great acquisition

The Nordic company has a large number of studies, among which some stand out such as gear box either THQ Nordic. The acquisition of the western branch of Square Enix It grants them a large number of licenses of great renown and importance in the industry. Besides, Square Enix will maintain its Japanese developments and licenses, as well as titles such as Just Cause, Life is Strange and Outriders.