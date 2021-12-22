Embracer Group acquires the Dark Horse Media publishing house – Nerd4.life

Embracer Group announced that he has acquired the well-known publishing house Dark Horse Media, which will join the company as the 10th operating group.

The impressive expansion of the Embracer Group continues, which has recently been adding numerous studios and companies linked to the videogame and entertainment market to its team. Just a few hours ago, the acquisition of the Shiver Entertainment team and the DIGIC animation studio was also announced.

The announcement came via Embracer’s official website, which explains that the acquisition of Dark Horse will strengthen the company’s transmedia capabilities “by adding expertise in content development, comic book publishing, and film and TV production.” Dark Horse currently owns or controls over 300 IPs, some of which, according to the official press release, could give life to the creating new video games.

Dark Horse was founded in 1986 and is currently the third largest comic book publisher in the world, after Marvel and DC Comics. Over the years it has expanded into a company linked to all-round entertainment, also publishing films and TV series. At the moment, Embracer Group has not disclosed the economic details of the acquisition. The publisher’s founder and CEO, Mike Richardson, will continue to lead the company.

As previously mentioned, that of Dark Horse is just the latest in a long series of acquisitions by Embracer Group, which over time is trying to expand and become a real point of reference in the videogame and entertainment market in general. In a recent financial report, the company’s CEO said that 25 triple A games will be launched within the next five years.