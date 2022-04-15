Emelec does not find improvement; draws with Deportivo Táchira and still hasn’t won in Group A of the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | Sports

A new disappointment was added this Thursday by Emelec. The electric team gave up a 1-1 tie against Deportivo Táchira from Venezuela and they still don’t know what it’s like to win in group A of the Copa Libertadores de América.

On the first day of the international contest, with difficulty, they equaled by the same scoreline with Independiente Petrolero in Bolivia. Rival that last April 12 was mercilessly crushed 8-1 by Palmeiras from Brazil, the current champion of the tournament.

But the millionaire frustration becomes even more painful since they reached their fourth game of not being able to beat a Venezuelan team.

In 2016 against this same rival they lost 1-0 as a visitor; in 2019, with Deportivo Lara he tied at home at 2 and away from Capwell 0-0.

His last victory against a Venezuelan team in Libertadores was 6 years ago: February 25, 2016, at Reales Tamarindos de Portoviejo.

The Blues beat Táchira 2-0 with goals from Emanuel Herrera (80 minutes) and Denis Stracqualursi (84 minutes).

As usual, the Spanish Ismael Rescalvo, coach of the blues was the target of insults and requests from fans for his departure from the club.

Ismael Rescalvo, Emelec coach, received reproaches and insults from the fans who came to Capwell, due to the malfunction of his team. Photo: Jorge Guzman

The Venezuelan monarch threw a bucket of ice water at the Ecuadorian runner-up with a goal from the youthful Yerson Chacón, who after five minutes used a pass from Anthony Uribe to shoot with the right-footed booty and beat goalkeeper Pedro Ortíz, who for the rest it stood well.

Those from Guayaquil were the dominators of the match, staged at the Capwell stadium, and they were not disarmed by the partial defeat.

They knew how to maintain the offensive strategy that led to a 1-1 draw with Rojas scoring after eleven minutes. The midfielder met a pass from Alejandro Cabeza in the center of the area to define with a powerful right foot.

At minute 68, striker Cabeza sent the ball towards the left tube with his head, making a clear goal attempt go up in smoke at a time when the ‘bulb’ lacked sufficiency to define.

Chacón and Uribe formed a dangerous duet that on several occasions intimidated Ortiz, who withstood more attacks than the Aurinegro goalkeeper Cristopher Varela.

Emelec’s coach, the Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo, was forced around the 18th minute to modify the game tactics due to an injury to his Argentine striker Mauro Quiroga. He ordered the entry of defender Bryan Carabalí, with which the host maintained effectiveness and possession, but without enough authority to come back.

In the heat of Guayaquil, Táchira -directed by the also Spanish Álex Pallarés- showed character and was totally different from the one that was thrashed 4-0 by visiting Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the Libertadores, on the first date.

The Colombian midfielder Alexis Zapata, reinforcement of Emelec, stubbornly stalked the fence of the tachirense club, which emerged as the winner of the night by winning one point. (D)

At 73, Pallarés ordered the Ecuadorian striker Renny Simisterra to replace Uribe, who performed well in the match refereed without complications by Colombian Jhon Hinestroza.

On the third day of the series, Petrolero will play at home against Táchira in the city of Sucre on April 26 and Emelec against Palmeiras a day later.

The first two will qualify for the knockout stages of the Libertadores. (D)