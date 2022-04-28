Emelec does not react; falls to Palmeiras at the Capwell and is on the brink of elimination in the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | Sports

Winning in the Copa Libertadores 2022 has become an impossible mission for an Emelec, inoperative and that does not improve its actions. This Wednesday night he was defeated 1-3 by Palmeiras from Brazil, which leaves him on the verge of elimination from the continental tournament.

The visiting club leads Group A with 9 points out of 9 possible and the Blues were in third place with 2. The Venezuelans from Deportivo Táchira add 4 and the Bolivians from Independiente Petrolero close the key with 1.

The Spaniard Ismael Rescalvo received new criticism from the fans of the Guayaquil team in a match that the albiverde resolved comfortably, because after 25 minutes he was already winning with a goal from Rony, who became Palmeiras’ top scorer in the Libertadores with 13 and another by Gabriel Verón.

Joao Rojas discounted in 62, but Breno put the finishing touch in 92.

Rony’s goal, with a header, preceded a showy maneuver by Wesley, who from the right wing and, without the ball touching the grass, put a cross to the penalty spot.

Palmeiras increased the difference after a drop from Gabriel Verón, who ran about 50 meters without marking before resolving with a cross shot.

It wasn’t until added time in the first half that Emelec were able to scare the visitors with a left-footed shot from Colombian Alexis Zapata that passed just a few centimeters from the post.

In minute 62, Emelec shook off the pressure from the Brazilians with a goal from Joao Rojas.

This is how the 1-2 came, just on the play after what could have been the 0-3, in a shot that Rony missed with an empty goal and that was the final sentence.

Without stopping taking the same extreme risks in defense, Emelec improved in attack in the second half and was very close to achieving a draw, but when Palmeiras looked worse, the visitors sentenced the game with a goal from Breno.

On the fourth day of group A, scheduled for May 3, Deportivo Táchira will receive Emelec and Independiente Petrolero will receive leader Palmeiras. (D)