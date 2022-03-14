Emelec loses its undefeated record in the 2022 LigaPro with a 2-1 loss to newly promoted Gualaceo SC | National Championship | sports

Emelec suffered its first defeat in the 2022 Professional League this Sunday night. The electricians fell 2-1 in their visit to the promoted Gualaceo, in a duel on the fourth date, which was played at the Jorge Andrade Cantos de Azogues stadium.

The Azuayos added their first points in the division of honor of local football; before they had fallen on three consecutive dates. Meanwhile, the people of Guayaquil were left with 7 units.

The millionaires left the field amid the reproach of the fans who accompanied them. The questions were, for the most part, against the Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo.

Emelec was the victim of his errors in marking and delivering the ball, a situation that was taken advantage of by the locals, who in quick actions made their rival look bad.

When 35 minutes were played, a center from the corner was connected by Gustavo Alles, his header crashed into the horizontal, the rebound went to John Ontaneda, who made it 1-0 for the locals.

As soon as the duel was restarted after the opening of the scoring, the homeowners took advantage of the errors in the delivery of the ball. Alles won the ball from Dixon Arroyo and, after leaving defender Gustavo Canto on the way, took a cross shot that goalkeeper Adrián Bone could not clear. It was 2-0 for Gualaceo.

In the second half, Rescalvo tried to improve the functioning of his squad with changes in the forward and midfield. There was a slight improvement, but Gualaceo defended himself with order and the blue discount came with a shoe.

At 83 minutes, Romario Caicedo took a powerful shot from outside the area to make it 2-1. At the end, the blues were close to equality, but failed in the definition.