Emelec passes over Macará at the start of the LigaPro Serie A 2022 | National Championship | sports

Emelec passed over Macará this Friday and with a 4-0 win, the LigaPro Serie A 2022 championship began in the best way in the first game of the day.

The millionaire team prevailed with goals from Bryan Carabalí, Colombian Alexis Zapata, Argentine Mauro Quiroga and Uruguayan Sebastián Rodríguez, all converted during the first half.

At the George Capwell stadium, Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo made his debut for all his foreign reinforcements signed for this season: Argentine defenders Bruno Pittón, Gustavo Canto and attacker Quiroga, also from Albiceleste. He also fielded nationals Eddie Guevara, Jeison Chalá and Roberto Garcés.

“Very happy with the level of the team, not just mine. Work is the key, it is everything. We have been doing things well, showing it on the court, and we hope to continue like this”, he told GolTV the Colombian Zapata.

The author of the 2 to 0 added that he feels comfortable playing in the two positions that Rescalvo ordered him today, starting behind the Argentine forward Quiroga, and then moving to the right side. “These are positions that I know well and I have played there.”

Emelec came out with advanced lines and that was reflected with the recurrent projections to the attack of the side Pittón converted into a lane. The former San Lorenzo de Almagro was applauded by the Emelec public in the first half and when he came out for the change at minute 68.

Carabalí signed the first conquest after a good combination with Jeison Chalá, who gave the service.

At minute 11 Zapata widened the difference to 2-0 assisted by Romario Caicedo. The Colombian controlled the center and defined right away, raising the ball over the body of goalkeeper Johan Padilla.

The visitors were outmatched and backed down, but Emelec continued like a machine and in minute 25 decreed the 3-0 win with a goal from the lanky Argentine Mauro Quiroga, after a cross from Zapata that Chalá intended to define, but the shot final was from the albiceleste.

Captain Sebastián Rodríguez put the icing on the cake after a series of rebounds in the Padilla area that the Charrúa capitalized on with a low shot with the right.

Emelec, who is in first place with 3 points (+4), will play next day against the current LigaPro champion, Independiente del Valle. (D)