Emelec takes Venezuela with a landslide against Deportivo Táchira and revives in the Copa Libertadores | Soccer | Sports

Three goals from Uruguayan Sebastián Rodríguez placed the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores on the horizon for Emelec, who thrashed 4-1 on Tuesday at Deportivo Táchira.

The magician He opened the scoring early at the Pueblo Nuevo stadium in San Cristóbal (western Venezuela), at 3 and 11 minutes of the first half, and then at 59 from a penalty. Alejandro Cabezas sealed the win with 74 on the clock.

The aurinegro team, current champion of Venezuela, discounted at 37 with a header from Anthony Uribe.

The Ecuadorian team, which had not added victories in this group stage (1 loss, 2 draws), is second in group A of the competition, with 5 units, behind the leader Palmeiras, who faces in the second hour against Independent Petroleum of Bolivia.

Táchira, who for his part had launched his candidacy for the next phase with a 2-1 victory against the Bolivians, was third in the key with 4 points, with a ticket, for now, to the Copa Sudamericana.

The match was crucial for coach Ismael Rescalvo’s team, who had just added a 3-1 defeat against true at home, defending the title.

The attack started early, taking advantage of a Deportivo Táchira team that was slow to wake up and did not present any threat until well into the first half, when they scored the only goal of the game.

Assisted by Alexis Zapata, the captain of Emelec Rodríguez pinched the ball hard on the border of the area to the lower left corner of goalkeeper Cristopher Varela.

The second came in a free kick charge from the left side, eight minutes later.

Táchira woke up on time and discounting with a superb header from striker Anthony Uribe, he began to look hard for the equalizer, with Ecuadorian Renny Simisterra looking hard for the goal without luck.

Uribe’s goal -who did not play against Deportivo La Guaira in the local league for this match- was a header after Gabriel Benítez’s cross was received.

The pressure continued until an unnecessary foul by goalkeeper Varela on striker Cabeza: which caused a clear penalty that the Uruguayan took to seal the triplet of the night.

Meanwhile, Táchira fell apart and returned to being the erratic team from the beginning, with some glimpses of Simisterra.

SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela. Alejandro Cabeza sentenced Emelec’s win against Deportivo Táchira. Photo: AFP

Emelec is on track for the round of 16, which they last advanced to in 2019, after failing to qualify for the tournament in 2020 and 2021.

The result was key for the difficult match against Palmeiras in Brazil, on May 18, while Deportivo Táchira will try to repeat their victory against the Bolivian red-and-white team to once again dream of staying in Libertadores.

Táchira is the only Venezuelan club to have advanced from the group stage of the Libertadores in the last 12 years. He got it in 2016, in a key in which Emelec was also, and was eliminated in the round of 16 by the Mexican Pumas from UNAM. (D)