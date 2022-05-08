Emelec wins, likes and scores against Mushuc Runa and now awaits Barcelona SC in the LigaPro | National Championship | Sports

A notable improvement is what Emelec showed, this Saturday night, in the 4-0 win over Mushuc Runa, at the Capwell stadium, a result that allows the electricians to close the gap with respect to the leader Barcelona, ​​on date 12 of the LigaPro .

The victory puts, at the moment, the electric team in second place with 21 points and is one of the canaries (22), who this Sunday visit Guayaquil City at the Christian Benítez.

The Shipyard squads have a pending match between the two that will be played on Wednesday, May 11 at the Monumental Banco Pichincha stadium.

Beating Deportivo Táchira by 1-4, during their visit to Venezuela, for the Copa Libertadores de América meant an emotional boost for the people of Guayaquil.

Those from Tungurahua had problems from the start against a local rival who exerted pressure in attack and quickly managed to take the lead.

At 2 minutes, José Monaga committed a foul in the visiting area on Alexis Zapata, which judge Juan Andrade sanctioned with a penalty.

The payment was requested by the blue captain, the Uruguayan midfielder Sebastián Rodríguez, who overcame the resistance of goalkeeper Wilman Pabón, it was 1-0 (4 minutes).

Mushuc Runa experienced a slight reaction with quick counterattacks, but they were controlled by the emelecistas.

Anthony Bedoya, at 40, brought down Romario Caicedo in the visiting area and this was sanctioned with a penalty. Once again, Rodríguez requested the launch and made it 2-0 (42 minutes).

In the second half, Emelec did not give space to his rival and widened the advantage after José Cevallos shot from mid-range, goalkeeper Pabón rejected and the rebound went to Alexis Zapata who made it 3-0 (67 minutes).

At 78, Mauro Quiroga, who had entered the substitution, headed against the floor, the visiting goalkeeper was beaten and in his desperation the defender Bedoya, with his hand, rejected the ball. The action cost him the expulsion and was punished with a penalty, which Cevallos requested and sentenced, at 79, 4-0. (D)