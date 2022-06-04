Emeli Sandé’s ex-boyfriend was stabbed at a party celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

hypo the rapperbest known for being the ex-boyfriend of Emeli Sandé, He died after being stabbed in the heart. during an altercation that occurred just after midnight on Friday June 3 at a garden party in Woodford Greeneast London, on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee of Isabel II.

The paramedics who went to the area discovered that the singer had multiple stab woundsbut they could not save him and he was declared dead at the scene before the astonished gaze of those present.

The fight that ended with the death of Hypo was recorded by several of those attending the event and it has leaked on social networks.

Police have launched a murder investigation and An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the 39-year-old musician’s official cause of death.

Chief Inspector Laurence Smith of the Metropolitan Police today called for anyone who saw what happened to report to the police station and testify.

