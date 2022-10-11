Emerald Nails: The Most Stylish Fall Trend That Selena Gomez Loves

In addition to olive green, emerald nails have caught Selena Gomez’s attention this fall and we’re already on board with the trend. If you are tired of the tones that appear every year, such as the forest, the navy blue or the burgundythe emerald offers something different, but still gives that finish that the season requires. In fact, shades of amethyst, onyx, tiger’s eye and malachite are perfect for this moment, but the emerald it is the gemstone that is gaining fans among celebrities.

For last month’s Emmys, Selena worked with her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, on a custom shade that complemented her outfit and, in particular, her earrings. emerald with tassels that he wore to the event.

‘Our color was inspired by her Verriere earrings,’ Tom explained in a post on Instagram. ‘Selena loved the jewelry and she wanted to play with it emerald green‘.

However, to make it special, Tom created a custom color to create more of a 3D jewel finish. He started with a thin coat of OPI’s The Pass Is Always Greener as a base ‘to hit the right hue’, Tom explained. Next, he applied a coat of OPI’s Emerald Illusion, colored Shining greenand used a magnet so that the glittery reflective material to stand up: ‘this gives us the glow inside the nail‘, revealed.

‘A proper jewel tone has a lot of depth. To help create this effect, I chose a custom blend of OPI’s AmazOn AmazOffy Rated Pea-G for the underlying tone, and mixed it with the topcoat Gel stay shiny to create a tone jelly clear which was then layered thinly over the nail to give us the final look,’ explained Tom. Lastly, he rehydrated the cuticles with a little oil ‘for a youthful glow and a mani as special as the moment,’ he said.