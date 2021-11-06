emerged the patent of an upscaling technology similar to Nvidia’s DLSS – Nerd4.life

Sony has registered a new patent of a technology of upscaling of images in real time based on machine learning, aimed at PS5 and potentially PlayStation VR 2. This is something like Nvidia’s DLSS, just to show what we’re talking about.

The patent speaks of a “computer-controlled image completion method” that generates a “mask” of the image, revealing some parts and hiding others, before modifying it and applying filling processes based on the presence or absence of “holes” “(of regions of images with missing or corrupted data). With experience, the computer will learn more and more precisely where holes should be or not, filling them faster and using less computational power.

PS5 in the picture

In the text it can be read that the system will also be usable with virtual reality viewers, noting that the latter need more power than normal screens to show satisfactory images to users. The computational power savings gained from the new technology could help create more engaging experiences, thanks to the greater resources that can be devoted to graphics and other aspects of games.

To make the Sony lenses is the LinkedIn profile of Andy Bigos, a senior principal engineer of the company indicated as one of the inventors of the patent, in which it can be read that he worked on “the application of machine learning and neural rendering to real-time graphics on the PlayStation 5” . PS VR 2 isn’t specifically mentioned, but it’s easy to deduce how the new technology is directly linked to the company’s latest hardware.