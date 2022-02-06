Emergency braking alarm: at night he sees little

PEDESTRIANS AT RISK – L’AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking) has been shown to be very useful in decreasing the accidents in which pedestrians are involved, a great achievement. But the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHSan American security agency such as Euro NCAP in Europe) sounds the alarm: in conditions of low light the effectiveness of these systems automatic braking drops dramatically. The numbers are positive: accidents with pedestrians involved drop by 27% for vehicles equipped with AEB with pedestrian recognition compared to vehicles that do not. Accidents with injuries drop by as much as 30% but the IIHS researchers, looking only at accidents that occurred at night on roads without public lighting, found that the risk of accidents was the same for vehicles with and without AEB. According to the IIHS this survey, the first carried out with real data, shows that AEB with pedestrian recognition decreases accidents and this happens with vehicles from many manufacturers. However, the same study shows that these systems are much less effective in the dark, a situation in which 75% of accidents occur.

AEB SPREADS BUT MUST BE IMPROVED – IIHS has already encouraged manufacturers to improve their frontal impact prevention systems and make pedestrian detection thanks to the scores for the AEB. In 2019 the IIHS determined that a vehicle could achieve the highest safety ratings – Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick + – only with a high score for the AEB with pedestrian recognition. In that year, this technology was only available on 3 of the 5 vehicles tested by the Institute and only 1 in 5 achieved these awards. Two years later, the pedestrian AEB was available in around 9 out of 10 vehicles, and nearly half of the systems tested achieved high ratings. In light of the shortcomings highlighted by this study carried out on real datathe IIHS is developing a night test on pedestrian AEBs and plans to publish the first official assessments of night pedestrian accident prevention by the end of the year.

COMFORTABLE NUMBERS FOR AEB – Pedestrians are among the most vulnerable road users and accounted for nearly 20% of accident fatalities in the United States. The IIHS study looked at nearly 1,500 incidents, reported by the police, involving a wide variety of vehicles between 2017 and 2020 from different manufacturers. The quality of the vehicles’ headlights, age and other demographic factors of the driver were taken into account and the rates of accidents with pedestrians for the same vehicles with and without AEB. The effect of automatic braking was evaluated based on the severity of the accident, lighting conditions and other factors such as speed. As anticipated, the pedestrian AEB managed to reduce accidents with injuries by up to 30% but examining the 650 accidents for which there was information on the lighting conditions, a more complex picture emerged.

IN THE DARK (AND TURNING) YOU RISK – It has in fact been seen that thePedestrian AEB reduced the chances of a pedestrian accident 32% in daylight and 33% in areas with artificial lighting. When the streets are not lit, however, there were no significant differences between the likelihood of a pedestrian accident for cars with AEB and those that did not. Pedestrian AEB appeared effective (-32% probability of a pedestrian accident) on roads with speed limits up to 40 km / h while the reduction was 34% on roads with limits up to 56 km / h. This benefit was canceled out on roads with speed limits of 80 km / h or higher or if the vehicle was cornering. The question then arises that ADAS do not always keep their promises (here to know more).

IT DOES NOT DEPEND ONLY ON THE HEADLIGHTS – Among the tested cars there are many also available on the European market, so the test is also relevant for us. Between these Subaru Forester 2019, Volvo XC40 2019, Honda CR-V 2020, Toyota C-HR 2021. The results were quite mixed, as the sensors used (single camera, double camera, single camera and radar and radar only) and the quality of the headlights did not appear to correlate with the test results. The best results in night tests were achieved by the Toyota C-HR, whose AEB works with a combination of camera and radar while the Forester, with the camera alone, achieved similar results in the dark to the CR-V and XC40, which have cameras and radars. The quality of the headlights (tested by the IIHS) also seems to matter little, as the two worst results in the low beam test, Honda CR-V and Volvo XC40, both had good quality headlights. The C-HR outperformed all the others even in the version with low-end headlights and low beam. Obviously, the software and the quality of the sensors play a higher role in the effectiveness of the AEBs than the quality of the headlights and the sensor system used.

EURO NCAP ONLY BY DAY – We remind you that Euro NCAP also tests AEB (here the results of the Honda Jazz and Mazda MX-30) but, for now, only in daytime conditions. However, the IIHS found that the best performing AEBs are also so new that they were not part of the actual case study. This bodes well for the future as it suggests that manufacturers are improving the night performance of their safety systems.