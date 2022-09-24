Emergency Declared in Florida Counties Due to Tropical Depression 9 – NBC 7 South Florida
Governor Ron DeSantis declared this Friday state of emergency in 24 Florida counties in the face of tropical depression 9, which is forecast to pass over parts of Florida next week as a possible intense hurricane.
In a press release, the Governor’s Office said the statement will make significant funds and resources available and activate members of the Florida National Guard pending orders.
DeSantis also requested a federal emergency declaration prior to the tropical cyclone’s landfall in anticipation of impacts from the storm.
The declaration affects the following 24 counties:
- Brevard
- Broward
- charlotte
- Collier
- DeSoto
- glades
- hardee
- Hendry
- Highlands
- Hillsborough
- indian river
- read
- Manatee
- Martin
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Okeechobee
- Osceola
- Palm Beach
- pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- St Lucie.
“This storm has the potential to become a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to prepare. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track the potential impacts of this storm,” the governor said.
To find local resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.
