Emergency Declared in Florida Counties Due to Tropical Depression 9 – NBC 7 South Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis declared this Friday state of emergency in 24 Florida counties in the face of tropical depression 9, which is forecast to pass over parts of Florida next week as a possible intense hurricane.

In a press release, the Governor’s Office said the statement will make significant funds and resources available and activate members of the Florida National Guard pending orders.

DeSantis also requested a federal emergency declaration prior to the tropical cyclone’s landfall in anticipation of impacts from the storm.

The declaration affects the following 24 counties:

Brevard

Broward

charlotte

Collier

DeSoto

glades

hardee

Hendry

Highlands

Hillsborough

indian river

read

Manatee

Martin

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Okeechobee

Osceola

Palm Beach

pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

St Lucie.

“This storm has the potential to become a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to prepare. We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track the potential impacts of this storm,” the governor said.

To find local resources to help you and your family prepare for this storm, you can visit floridadisaster.org/planprepare.

