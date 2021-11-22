Emergency in Germany, the Minister of Health: “At the end of winter all Germans will be vaccinated, cured or dead”

The daily contagions of Covid-19 in Germany continue to mark alarming levels, given that only yesterday 21 November there were more than 30 thousand new cases and the curve is expected to grow further, especially without a concrete acceleration in the vaccination campaign. An urgency reiterated by the Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, who launched a dramatic appeal to push the Germans to get vaccinated: «Almost all Germans at the end of winter will be vaccinated, cured or dead. This is very likely with the delta variant. Unvaccinated people are very likely to contract the virus ». Meanwhile, the health situation in Saxony is so serious that hospitals risk having to choose which patients to treat. The president of the regional chamber of doctors, Erik Bodendieck, explained: “If the situation does not change, it will be necessary to decide who should be treated and who should not.” Certainly, according to the president of the association of intensive care doctors Divi, Gernot Marx: “The situation of the pandemic is not under control”. According to Marx, the medical category: “is very worried.” But he assured that: “every Covid patient will be treated”.

The fourth German wave

There have been 30,643 new cases registered by the Robert Koch Institut in the last 24 hours. A much higher figure than last week, in which 23,607 infections were detected. According to the bulletin, the weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants was 386.5. The deaths were 62 and the hospitalization rate in intensive care was 5.34 si 10 thousand inhabitants. What is more worrying is the occupancy rate of hospital beds, which in some regions such as Saxony, Thuringia and Bavaria is already very high and in some cases patients have had to be transferred to other facilities. Merkel also does not hide her concern: «The current anti-Covid measures are not enough. And not even the rules that exclude the unvaccinated from public life will be enough to face the pandemic – said the chancellor speaking to the board of the CDU – We have a situation that will surpass everything we have done so far “.

Vaccinations even for the little ones

To avoid the worst, the government is leaving no stone unturned. From December 20, 2.4 million doses of the Biontech-Pfizer vaccine will be available for children between the ages of 5 and 11. The Minister of Health explained that the EMA authorization will arrive this week, but in the meantime it is better to speed up the times: Germany still has too low a quota of vaccinated people, only 68% of the population is covered by the two doses. The president of the pediatricians association, Jakob Maske, however, invited doctors and parents to wait first for an indication from the independent Stiko commission, which is generally cautious. “I expect that an indication for children will arrive only next year, and sooner there will be one for those suffering from serious and chronic diseases,” he explained. «The numbers of the contagion also grow in childhood, and with this also the pressure to do something against it. However, politics should not exert pressure on parents again ”, he added, recalling that cases of severe course in childhood are very rare.

