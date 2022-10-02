‘Emergency in the air’ and the movies that cause fear of flying – Movie News

Uncomfortable turbulence, heroic pilots, aerial threats, strange creatures and adventures through the heights are the main elements in movies set in airplanes.

emergency in the air arrives this weekend at Cinépolis and Cinemex theaters. The South Korean film, starring Song Kang-ho (protagonist of the Oscar winner, parasites) and Lee Byung-hun (which we have enjoyed in Terminator:Genesis Y The seven magnificents), recaptures the atmosphere of 1990s action movies set in airplanes, such as passenger 57but with a modern thriller twist to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The fifth feature film by director Han Jae-Rim narrates how a series of incidents are unleashed on a flight – which departs from South Korea to Hawaii – when a sociopathic terrorist wields a biological weapon. From the historical drama in The Aviator (with Leonardo Dicaprio) to poisonous animals in the heights in Snakes on board (starring Samuel L Jackson), the cinema has released a good handful of films in which turbulence, heroic pilots and aerial threats are the main elementsand then we recall some of them.





‘Final destination’



New Line Cinema



Final destination is a witty teen horror thriller that delivers a supernatural plot twist when it turns out that death itself is out to annihilate the survivors of a plane crash. The protagonist, Devon Sawa (whom we recently saw in the series chucky), has the ability to cheat death by seeing the events that foreshadow both the plane crash and subsequent crashes, and fights to save his friends.





‘Night flight’



DreamWorks Pictures



Lisa (Rachel McAdams) and Jackson (Cillian Murphy) strike up a conversation at an airport bar, then find themselves sitting next to each other on an overnight flight to Miami. After the plane leaves the runway, Jackson reveals that she is part of a terrorist group and proceeds to take her hostage. Night flightdirected by Wes Craventake the interior of the plane as a space where you can flirt with your seatmate and then turn it into something really scarysince, in the heights, Lisa has nowhere to run.





‘The flight’



Paramount Pictures



Maybe The flight memorable for the incredible scene in which Denzel Washington flies a plane upside down, but the appeal of the movie Robert Zemeckis goes far beyond aerial tricksyes The tale centers on Whip Whitaker, an alcoholic pilot who miraculously lands a plane and saves nearly everyone on board, then undergoes public scrutiny over his drinking habits to find out what exactly happened during the moments before the plane malfunctioned. .





‘Flight plan’



Touchstone Pictures



Jodie Foster plays Kyle Pratt, a woman going through a painful process of mourning after the death of her husband. Transporting the coffin on a plane, she is accompanied by her six-year-old daughter named Julia. When the little girl suddenly disappears with no sign of her existence, the authorities wonder if Julia is just a figment of Kyle’s imagination. With an atmosphere of mystery reminiscent of Alfred HitchcockFlight Plan is a thriller that plays with the expectations and certainties not only of those around the protagonist, but also of the audience.





‘Blood Red Sky’



Netflix



blood red sky centers on Nadja (Peri Baumeister) who travels from Germany to New York to receive treatment that may help her with her illness. Taking her son Elias de ella with her, they are flying over the Atlantic Ocean when a group of terrorists take control of the plane. But It’s not just any criminal group, but monstrous bloodthirsty beings ready to cause high-flying chaos. The movie of Peter Thorwarth is a great modern vampire story that offers plenty of action and a high dose of graphic horror.