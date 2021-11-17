emergency maintenance, there are too many players – Nerd4.life

Tech

emergency maintenance, there are too many players

Today it was made available Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, Square Enix’s new battle royale for mobile devices. The launch went well, apparently too much, as the company had to activate – around 14:00 today, November 17 – a emergency maintenance to help the servers handle the load of players.

As announced via Twitter, at the time of writing it is possible to access the game or, more precisely, the character customization menus, the tutorial and other functions not related to the battles. The actual game, however, is still locked for maintenance. We don’t know when Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier will be back in stock.

We specify that for the moment the problem, at least officially, it seems uniquely linked to the high number of players trying to access Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier. There should therefore be no serious problems with the game and the whole thing should then work out.

Isn’t it strange that i oriental mobile games they start with a tight gear, since it is difficult to figure out in advance the exact number of users who will connect. From Square Enix’s point of view, probably, these results are positive, as they mean the battle royale has attracted more attention than expected. Tell us, does Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier intrigue you or is it far from your taste?

Speaking instead of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, here are pictures and details on the fights.

