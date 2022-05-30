Emergency Management makes a call not to enter the beaches – WAPA.tv – News

The commissioner of the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD), Nino Correa Filomeno, indicated that the National Meteorological Service (SNM) is issuing flood warnings in several municipalities, mostly in the southeast area, and issued a statement on maritime conditions, which have deteriorated due to downpours and thunderstorms over the sea.

“We call on people not to go to the beaches or other bodies of water this weekend due to possible surges of water and to stay in their homes due to possible flash floods. If it’s raining heavily in your area, it’s best not to go outside. If you live in a flood zone, as part of your emergency plan, you should move to a safe place, either with a family member or friend. We do not want this bad weather to cause any misfortune”, said Correa Filomeno.

The commissioner urged citizens to keep an eye on the official bulletins of the SNM and the social networks of the NMEAD to stay informed.

“I reiterate the call that we do not want anyone in the water and avoid going outside until the weather conditions improve,” he added.

The commissioner recalled that the operational areas of the NMEAD are activated to be able to attend to any eventuality. The Bureau maintains constant communication with the Municipal Offices for Emergency Management (OMME) of all municipalities, the bureaus of the Department of Public Security (DSP), the Coast Guard and the municipal police.

To report any emergency, you must call or text 9-1-1 to request assistance from the appropriate agencies.

Road Caution: Flood Warning Issued