Emergency medical service and choice of general practitioner, news in Ledro: these are – Basso Sarca – Ledro

LEDRO. The Municipality of Ledro communicates an update on the emergency medical service and on the choice of the general practitioner. Over the weekend, the Provincial Health Services Agency announced that the medical service will be present every day from today until Friday, from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

It is also noted that some doctors in the area or who work in the Storo area have given their willingness to carry out an outpatient clinic in Ledro as well. When the appropriate confirmations are received, the names of these professionals will be disseminated. To contact the emergency medical service, dial 116117.

