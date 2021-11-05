Emergency medical service, merged the positions of Morbegno and Chiavenna

Starting today, Friday 5 November, the Morbegno and Chiavenna stations for the Continuity Care service (formerly the Medical Guard) are merged.

The motivations

The shortage of doctors at local as well as national level is now well known to all administrators with whom dialogue is constant in order to find the best possible solution. As for Morbegno and Chiavenna, the doctor on duty will work in both locations alternatively, guaranteeing coverage of the two territories. Not only that, Ats della Montagna undertakes to guarantee all services not characterized by urgency / emergency, for which it is necessary to use the dedicated number 112, also through the collaboration of the Integrated Operations Center of AREU, which receives and sorts, after triage, every incoming call.

Constant commitment

“The Mountain ATS, in addition to evaluating the experimentation of new organizational models – explains the General Manager, Raffaello Stradoni – continues incessantly in the search for new personnel. As everyone knows, the shortage of doctors is now a chronic criticality, even more so in our sometimes unappetizing mountain territory. The situation, moreover, as we recently had the opportunity to investigate on the occasion of the inauguration of the new offices dedicated to the training course for general practitioners, has further worsened due to the recent inclusion in specialization schools of many young colleagues making the attribution of other offices is in fact incompatible. Ats is therefore well aware of the situation and is daily committed to the recruitment of new professionals. This unification, as it has been studied and planned, will in any case guarantee an adequate service to all citizens who need it ”.