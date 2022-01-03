Emergency medical service switchboard on tilt for Christmas and New Year. Gandola’s denunciation (Forza Italia)

Metropolitan councilor Paolo Gandola explains:

“Did it take Christmas and New Year to understand that the new access system with telephone triage to the medical service of the ASL Toscana centro could not work? What has happened in recent days with hundreds of people in queue who have not been able to take the line to speak with the doctor on duty was unacceptable and has only one responsible is called the Democratic Party.

We at Forza Italia have been saying this for months: the continuity of care service throughout the metropolitan area has been dismantled by the left and, even more seriously, all of this happened in the midst of a health emergency.

An intolerable fact “. The comment of Paolo Gandola, metropolitan councilor of Forza Italia – center-right for change after learning that even during the New Year’s day the telephone system for accessing the medical service went haywire again.

“During the holidays, Gandola attacks, and this will be repeated also for the Epiphany, the single switchboard for the vast area of ​​central Tuscany has been stormed and many citizens have not been able to take the line. For this reason, continues the metropolitan councilor, protests from citizens flocked that even when they managed to speak with the call center they were bounced from one part of the metropolitan area to the other given the closure of the medical clinics in many municipalities of the Metrocittà.

Despite the clamor of the ASL which ensured the doubling of the telephone lines for the New Year, all this did not happen and the switchboard collapsed again.

Was it so hard to imagine that this would all happen? We had already said it a few months ago and now we feel like saying it with even more force: given the gravity of the situation, the silence of the Democratic Party and the municipalities concerned is embarrassing.

The mayors, recalls the Metropolitan Councilor, represent the local health authority and their silence in the face of such a grotesque dismantling of the service in front of their eyes is unacceptable.

And now, to remedy the problem, also in view of the feast of the Epiphany, we would like to ask the family doctors to be operational and reachable by phone? It is an inadmissible proposal that testifies to the defeat of the regional service of Tuscany, by the Pd. It could be said that we are in the final comedy if it were not about the health of our citizens. The family doctors, for two years now, have been doing an exceptional job, ensuring an unparalleled commitment, on the front line against covid, having already doubled energy and work shifts.

From now on, the left should avoid pontificating on the concept of territorial medicine, concludes Gandola. With their absurd government policies they have made it a fairy tale for children that no one believes anymore, having forced the 118 doctors to also deal with fever, stomach ache and back pain “.