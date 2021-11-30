emergency plans ready, but we hope they won’t help
Ema: “Omicron variant? Emergency plans ready, but we hope they won’t help”. Meanwhile in Caserta three positives in the class of the child of patient zero
Nov 30
13:44
Covid, South Tyrol will be the yellow zone from Monday
Nov 30
12:51
Omicron, De Luca: in Campania 5 tracing cases of “patient zero”
Nov 30
12:29
Austria, repeat offenders risk up to 7,200 euros in fines
Nov 30
11:47
Vaccines, 32 thousand first doses and almost 300 thousand boosters on Monday
Nov 30
11:33
France recommends the vaccine for children at risk
Nov 30
11:04
Covid, Greece will fines unvaccinated over 60s from January
Nov 30
10:13
Omicron, Ema: effective authorized serums, make recalls
Nov 30
09:58
Covid, an Omicron variant case in Reunion island
Nov 30
09:54
Covid, Caserta: 3 positives in the patient zero child class
Nov 30
09:50
Covid, Mattarella: “Don’t let your guard down against resurgence”