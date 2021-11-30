World

emergency plans ready, but we hope they won’t help

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read




Ema: “Omicron variant? Emergency plans ready, but we hope they won’t help”. Meanwhile in Caserta three positives in the class of the child of patient zero


  • Nov 30

    13:44

    Covid, South Tyrol will be the yellow zone from Monday

  • Nov 30

    12:51

    Omicron, De Luca: in Campania 5 tracing cases of “patient zero”

  • Nov 30

    12:29

    Austria, repeat offenders risk up to 7,200 euros in fines

  • Nov 30

    11:47

    Vaccines, 32 thousand first doses and almost 300 thousand boosters on Monday

  • Nov 30

    11:33

    France recommends the vaccine for children at risk

  • Nov 30

    11:04

    Covid, Greece will fines unvaccinated over 60s from January

  • Nov 30

    10:13

    Omicron, Ema: effective authorized serums, make recalls

  • Nov 30

    09:58

    Covid, an Omicron variant case in Reunion island

  • Nov 30

    09:54

    Covid, Caserta: 3 positives in the patient zero child class

  • Nov 30

    09:50

    Covid, Mattarella: “Don’t let your guard down against resurgence”


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

G20, today meeting between Blinken and Chinese Wang Yi – Ultima Ora

October 31, 2021

Positive teacher, children stuck in school in quarantine: China is zero tolerance

4 weeks ago

The close of Austria, “lockdown” for the no vax

3 weeks ago

Bianchi: “Pnrr, support for municipalities on school construction”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button