Emergency quality “guaranteed” without MIR specialty

The Government has claimed that the “quality and safety” in the care of patients who pass through the areas of emergencies is it so “guaranteed”despite the fact that Spain does not currently have a own specialty of Medicine to train the professionals of these units. “It is carried out by specialists in some of the specialties in Health Sciences”, sources from the Executive have argued in a parliamentary response.

The reply came after the group of the People’s Party has consulted the Government if it plans to respond to the request made by the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine to put on the table some “measure of real utility” that allows us to shape this hypothetical specialty. In the question, the opposition leaders have also recalled the “commitment” to launch it before the end of 2020.

The Executive has summoned any step in this sense to the processing of the project of the Royal Decree on Transversal Trainingwhich will allow establishing the criteria for the creation and revision of the degrees of specialties in Health Sciencesas well as the diplomas of the specific training area or the standards applicable to the annual training tests.

“Any area of ​​knowledge, such as Urgency and Emergency for doctors and nurses, must submit to the procedure and meet the criteria of the royal decree when it is approved”has underlined the Government.

The RD, pending the Council of State

This decision leaves the specialty of Emergency at the mercy of the future royal decree if it is finally approved. The standard still has to receive the opinion of the Council of State that the evaluation of the technical reports presented by the Ministry of Health in May. What is already concluded is the economic memory on which it will be based.

In its parliamentary response, the Government has left up in the air some of the additional queries raised by the Popular Party as if it is going to coordinate any measure related to this potential title with all the autonomous communities and the representatives of the health professionals.

The debate comes after the Congress of Deputies host a conference to discuss the present and future of Emergencies in Spain in which the possible creation of the new MIR specialty became the main focus of attention for some invited members like Abdo Khourypresident of the European Society for Emergency Medicine (Eusem).