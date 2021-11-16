Emergency remedies in case of diarrhea or constipation

An important dinner, a business appointment, a much-desired vacation, and here the intestine begins to throw a tantrum. What remedies for diarrhea and constipation to take to deal with the emergency and save the day?

In case of diarrhea

For a shock action ask the pharmacist for a loperamide based product. It is an active ingredient that reduces peristalsis and increases the reabsorption of water in the intestine. The molecule also promotes the contraction of the sphincters, reducing the stimulus and frequency of evacuations.

If diarrhea occurs often, instead, try i clay derivatives. They are an equally effective but more natural remedy. It respects the physiology of the intestine and can also be taken for longer periods.

In case of constipation

They work very well i PEG-based osmotic laxatives (polyethylene glycol), a substance that retains fluids in the intestine resulting in an emollient effect to soften the stool. These products can be taken whenever there is a need, because they do not cause problems with the intestinal mucosa like the old contact irritative laxatives.

Those who prefer to use natural products can try preparations based on senna or rhubarb. But these too have an irritating effect and should therefore be used sparingly.

