Emergency room in difficulty, Simeu: ‘It is difficult to hospitalize in 36 hours’ – Health

The fourth wave of Covid advances and access to the emergency rooms is also increasing, to the point that there are “hospitals where it is difficult to admit patients within 24-36 hours”. The alarm was raised by the Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (Simeu). The situation “is not yet dramatic” but it risks becoming so, warns Simeu. What is “dramatic – the specialists underline – is the impossibility of admitting so many non-Covid patients”.

“Normal wards are being converted into Covid wards at times and inevitably even for a few patients, and this cuts the number of beds available for other pathologies”, continues Susi, Director of the Emergency Department in Civitavecchia-Bracciano. A situation that puts pressure on doctors who “are tired, fatigued and live a depressing daily life that becomes more and more unsustainable day after day”. The reality of Covid, says Simeu, “confronts the weaknesses of the system” and “we are setting out to fight yet another battle without an adequate army and without the right weapons”. Less than a month after the demonstration organized in Rome last November 17 organized by Simeu in defense of the First Aid, the urgent emergency service and 118, the system “is collapsing: what still needs to happen for who to realize could it intervene with urgent and extraordinary measures? “.

“We must agree with the Ministry of University and Research – says president Simeu Salvatore Manca – so that the hospitals become places of training and the trainees are sent and integrated into hospital services immediately, if this does not happen, the emergency rooms really risk close and this would be a very serious damage to the community “. For this we need programming. In the meantime, however, is the appeal, “something must be done immediately. Even the citizens must help doctors and nurses to withstand the impact, to resist or the fourth wave risks being the definitive shock”.