Emerging cryptocurrencies: pay attention to Cosmos, Polkadot and Chainlink – Economy

Cryptocurrencies are back in vogue at the end of the summer, scoring a new rally after the one at the beginning of 2021. In particular, the price of Bitcoin has returned to over $ 50,000, with a market capitalization that has exceeded again the 900 billion dollars, with positive performances for all the main crypto tokens in the sector, from Ethereum to Ripple.

Yet investors’ attention is focused on emerging cryptocurrencies, which are lesser-known crypto projects with high growth potential. These assets offer considerable margins, although it is essential to carefully analyze the risk / benefit ratio. Obviously, finding low-value cryptocurrencies with promising prospects is not enough to make a good investment.

According to experts, it is essential to carefully study crypto technologies, evaluate their long-term possibilities and consciously analyze the real investment opportunities. In these situations, risk management is essential to develop a sustainable strategy and not compromise the solidity of the capital in the event of an error, focusing on diversification and the application of valid money management techniques.

High-potential cryptocurrencies according to analysts

According to an interesting in-depth analysis by the Finaria.it website dedicated to emerging cryptocurrencies, there are several crypto projects that investors can monitor carefully.

An example of this is Cosmos (ATOM), a technology created in 2019 by Jae Kwon. It is a rapidly growing cryptocurrency solution, whose goal is to provide greater scalability to blockchain networks through a series of modular and interchangeable tools. The price of ATOM, the cryptocurrency of the Cosmos blockchain, has risen by 91% in the last month, with a rise of 38% in the last week.

The same goes for Polkadot (DOT), considered by many experts to be one of the most revolutionary technologies in the crypto field in recent years. Also in this case, the aim of the project is to promote the scalability and interoperability of blockchain networks, providing a platform that allows cryptocurrency operations to be carried out safely and efficiently through parallel chains. The DOT crypto token is now worth over $ 27, with a market cap of over $ 27 billion.

Another emerging cryptocurrency to watch for experts is ChainLink (LINK), currently one of the top 10 crypto tokens by market capitalization, with nearly 70% growth in the value of the listing over the past month. ChainLink was conceived in 2017 by the US fintech company Smart Contract, with the aim of allowing blockchains that use smart contracts to access external information to optimize the potential of these technologies.

Loading... Advertisements

What are the strategies for investing in emerging crypto tokens?

There are two main ways to invest in emerging cryptocurrencies. The first is CFD trading, using the services of a regulated broker to speculate on the price trend of the crypto token through contracts for difference. This option allows you to invest in any direction of the price, so you don’t necessarily have to believe in the technology, but you can just take advantage of its volatility to trade up or down with generally short-term trades.

The second solution is represented by the direct purchase of the emerging cryptocurrency, by turning to an exchange service to buy the reference digital currency of the cryptocurrency technology. This method requires a deep qualitative analysis of the cryptocurrency project, as the only possibility of profit is given by the potential increase in value of the cryptocurrency. The risks are greater, however so are the possible returns if the technology were to significantly increase its value.

In both cases, a correct approach to risk management is essential in order to be able to make conscious and sustainable choices. Everyone would like to discover the new Bitcoin, investing today in the cutting-edge technology of the next few years, buying little by little an asset that could be worth much more in the future. The secret in these contexts is prudence, operating with an adequate diversification of investments, always putting training and information first, weighing one’s decisions carefully through careful analysis of the risks and potential benefits of each operation.