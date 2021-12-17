Emerging fashion brands: the most interesting for 2022

2021 is about to end. Already we begin to talk about emerging fashion brands to keep an eye out for next year. The fashion research platform Lyst it has in fact drawn up its annual report Year in Fashion for the past year. And he highlighted the new brands to follow. These are names that have attracted the attention of in recent months insiders for the originality of their product. But also of the celeb fashionistas who competed to wear their most spectacular creations at the most glamorous events, first of all the Met Gala. They are brands that represent the future especially for the philosophy that carries out their work. And who they talk about sustainability, no gender, hedonism and individuality.

Peter Do, Area and Mach & Mach

Between emerging fashion brands who have found more favor with the insiders stands out the name of Peter Do. The Vietnamese-born designer works together with the other founders of the brand as a collective from their Brooklyn studio. No stardom. Here it is the product that speaks. Dresses that combine great sartorial wisdom with contemporary elegance with a minimalist taste. Anya Taylor-Joy he chose him to attend the Saturday Night Live last May. And Eva Chen to the last CFDA Awards.

One name that made his online searches skyrocket was Area. It is a New York brand founded by Beckett Fogg And Piotrek Pansczczyk which produces both heads of ready-to-wear that of haute couture. His trademark are sparkling crystal-based creations in profusion that border on art. The philosophy is to enhance a new ideal of eclectic, multicultural and individual beauty. Just like the famous night club of the Big Apple of the 80s from which the name derives. On the red carpet of the last one Met Gala to wear two spectacular designer dresses Area have been Simone Biles And Precious Lee. Crystals in the name of a Barbie style derived from Y2K are also protagonists on the accessories and clothes of Mach & Mach, based in Tsiblisi. Megan Fox, Elsa Hosk And Dua Lipa they are already big fans.

ERL and Stefan Cooke

Another brand that attracted attention was ERL of the creative at 360 ° Eli Russell Linnetz. In August Justin Bieber wore her full-color down jacket, sparking a boom in searches for the Venice Beach-based brand. The same thing also happened with the maxi multicolor quilted patchwork blanket on the shoulders of ASAP Rocky to the Met Gala. The American rapper was also complicit in the success of another brand, this time English. We are talking about men’s fashion Stefan Cooke with his style that revisits the British tradition in a contemporary and highly innovative way.

Coperni, Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Conner Ives

Futuristic lines and youthful cultures are then the heart of the Parisian brand’s creations Cover, beloved by star like Maisie Williams And Bella Hadid. Always from Paris, Ludovic de Saint Sernin has conquered celebs like Rihanna And Kim Kardashian. All this thanks to a sexy and genderless style that revolves around a renewed sense of embellishment. While sustainability is the cornerstone of Conner Ives, LVMH Award finalist. Ives implements the principle of creative recycling for colorful and imaginative garments. One for all? The balloon dress always sported at the Met Gala by Natalia Bryant.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION