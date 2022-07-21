Émile Poirier: “a necessary step back” to achieve the dream

If Émile Poirier wanted to see Europe after a stint in the Winnipeg Jets organization, the journey did not disappoint: Slovakia, Latvia (via Russia) and Sweden. Three countries (four with Russia) in less than two years. It’s almost a pop artist tour, like Billie Eilish or the always dashing quartet Duran Duran.

• Read also: A home season opener for the Rocket

On Tuesday, the former Calgary Flames first-round pick ended the globetrotting leg of his career by signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Laval Rocket. He himself offered his services to the Canadian Hockey Club in order to be closer to his family.

“I had options. I had been playing in Europe for two years and I tested the waters to find out what opportunity they could offer me here, he said on Wednesday during a virtual discussion with TVA Sports. .that.

“I’m extremely happy to stay here and be able to play in front of my family and friends since… I can’t even remember the last time!”

Poirier is originally from Montreal, but resides in Gatineau with the concubine he met during his junior internship with the Benoit Groulx Olympiques. The couple have given birth to twin girls who will celebrate their second birthday in September.

Five years of sobriety (and courage)

During his time on the Courteau circuit, where his raw talent and toughness made him one of the most promising skaters, the Flames selected the 6’5″, 196 lb forward 22nd overall in the 2013 amateur auction He had just amassed 70 points with 101 penalty minutes in 65 outings.

Shortly after his debut in the Alberta pipeline, including eight games in total with the big club, Poirier was only a shadow of his former self in 2017. His alcohol problems gradually plunged him into the darkness. His career was in jeopardy and his development suffered.

“At that point, it was necessary for me, in my life, to take a step back and think about something other than hockey,” he says with serenity.





Five years later, Poirier has grown up, of course, and he is only 27 years old. How do you turn a dark slice of life into a professional asset? No one has the answer, but the main interested party wants to use this “baggage of experience” to help young people, as Micheal Ferland and Brian McGrattan had done when he was brooding.

“Since that time, I have grown. I’m great. I have a young family and I placed myself. At this level, I am very happy, he reassures.

“It is sure that my experience can bring to young people or to older people, to those who are going through more difficult times. It would be a lie to say that we don’t all go through difficult times. I had it, I admitted it and I moved on. I’m very proud of that.”

Invaluable support in Calgary

Ferland and McGrattan, in that sense, offered him invaluable support in Calgary. They were both on familiar ground, as they also had to overcome drinking problems during their careers.

“These are guys I still talk to today. Micheal is still a good friend of mine. It helps you know you’re not alone in this. Sometimes you think that if you do it alone, you don’t see the end. It’s just that it helps you see that there are people out there for you.

“I don’t know if he still does, but Brian was working on it. It’s very important for a team.”

Now that he’s entering this chapter of his career, the chips have fallen into place for Poirier to make his mark in his boyhood organization. As for the dream of the NHL, the games are far from over, quite the contrary.

The Quebecer has gone through enough pitfalls on his way to know that hope feeds all ambition.

“It’s certain. When you play in the American League, the goal is always to play at the higher level. If you don’t have that in mind, you may not be in the right place. Of course that’s what I have in mind.

“I control what I can control. I’m going to give my 100 percent and we’ll see what happens.”

The Zubov effect

Poirier has spoken with general manager Kent Hughes, but he has yet to speak to coach Jean-Francois Houle about his role at the time of this writing.

He describes himself as a “very intense”, robust, “good defensively, then offensively” player with a complete style and able to be employed in all situations. This versatility, he describes it with the confidence he brought back with him in his suitcases. Specifically, from Latvia.

With the Dynamo, he played under former defenseman Sergei Zubov, a two-time Stanley Cup winner and Hall of Famer who played more than 1,000 games on the Bettman circuit. An adventure he says he “adored”.

“The year spent in the KHL really helped me regain my confidence. I had a good year, says the one who amassed 18 points in 39 games.





“He wasn’t just a Russian, he was like a North American. I was happy to have Sergeï, he was good for me. Unfortunately, he left us shortly before Christmas. It was a bit weird the situation there.”

Agree with Dea

After the torrid summer in Laval, training camp will get under way and Poirier will show what he has in his stomach. He says he’s already impressed with what the Canadiens’ farm team accomplished in the Eastern Conference final.

“I watched the series. I got a little familiar with the players. There have been arrivals and departures too, so that’s kind of how it works in the American League and I’m used to it.

Even if he hadn’t heard of the words of Jean-Sébastien Dea, who illustrated, during a viral press briefing during the playoffs, the importance of recruiting Quebec talent and that “the Canadian should follow the example on that”, Poirier does not disagree with such an assertion.

“I think he’s right,” he said. It certainly represents Quebec well if there are more Quebecers. One hundred percent.”

The Rocket will open its home season on October 14 at Place Bell.