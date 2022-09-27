Entertainment

Emilia Attias clones Anne Hathaway with this famous jacket

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

While Emilia Attias was invited to a Lancôme event in Buenos Aires, Anne Hathaway I was attending one of the New York Fashion Week shows. But what do two actresses from different countries who have never met have in common? A jacket!

and it’s not a jacket anyone, but a coat that became popular after the final scene of the movie “The Devil Wears Fashion”, where Anne Hathaway- main character with Meryl Streep- appears with a jacket imitation brown leather skin. Now, the North American actress returned to refloat this coat in the Michael Kors parade and the Argentine did it in a national event. Coincidence?

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 27 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Megan Fox wears cropped pants and bucket hat to match MGK in Milan: photos

59 seconds ago

They were also victims of violence

12 mins ago

Julia Roberts revealed the dangerous moment she lived filming ‘Ticket to paradise’

23 mins ago

here are the hilarious twists on the announcement of his star Super Bowl halftime show

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button