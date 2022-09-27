Emilia Attias clones Anne Hathaway with this famous jacket

While Emilia Attias was invited to a Lancôme event in Buenos Aires, Anne Hathaway I was attending one of the New York Fashion Week shows. But what do two actresses from different countries who have never met have in common? A jacket!

and it’s not a jacket anyone, but a coat that became popular after the final scene of the movie “The Devil Wears Fashion”, where Anne Hathaway- main character with Meryl Streep- appears with a jacket imitation brown leather skin. Now, the North American actress returned to refloat this coat in the Michael Kors parade and the Argentine did it in a national event. Coincidence?

Anne Hathaway revives this remembered look from the film “The Devil Wears Fashion”. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

They both wore this jacket the same day, that’s why we can’t say that one cloned the other but that it was fate that found them looking very similar. Anne Hathaway posed in front of the cameras with a brown leather coat, black knit dress and black stilettos.

This look made all the fans of the aforementioned movie start looking for comparisons between this outfit and the one she wore in the film. Many coincidences were found, but the ones that stood out the most were her brown jacket, her bangs and that it seems that time has not passed by the actress of “The Princess Diaries”.

Emilia Attias opted for the same jacket and gave it her stamp. Photo: Instagram @emilia_att.

As if by magic, we found Emilia Attias wearing a jacket very similar in an evening of a beauty brand. The actress wore a black leather coat along with a tight, draped white shirt dress and black knee-high boots. In this case, Emilia decided to leave her hair loose with waves to give her look a more sensual vibe.

Two actresses who have never seen each other used the same jacket The same day. Who do you think wins this duel of style?