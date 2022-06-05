Emilia Clark could return in the ¡MANDOVERSE!

The movie Solo: A Star Wars Storywas one of the franchise’s few box office flops, but one of its characters could return in the MANDOVERSE!

There would be much to analyze about the failure at the box office of the film Han Solo, which only grossed just over $392 million worldwide with a production of $275 million. Originally hired directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie) were fired during production and replaced by Ron Howard; the bad reviews from the specialized press (particularly to me if I forget that the actor is not Harrison Ford, it is a very enjoyable film), they said of her “A flawed but fun and fast-paced space adventure.” Or perhaps the general anger of the fans after the premiere of Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedia year before they caused the film not to have the expected reception.

This flop led to the cancellation of a planned sequel, seen in the film’s post-credits scene where we saw Darth Maul as the crime boss behind the Crimson Dawn, with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra becoming his right-hand man. As well as a possible spin-off of Donald Glover’s Lando, a project that could finally arrive in the form of a series on Disney +.

fans want more

Star Wars fans have been asking for more though, ever since the sequel is in the works (Ron Howard has already stated that he would love to return); or see Glover’s Lando again, which seems like it could come true as soon as the actor’s schedule allows it.

But there is a character Only, which fans loved, and that’s Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, the femme fatale who ultimately chose to stay with the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate and learn from Maul. Qi’ra returned to Star Wars in the comic book miniseries War of the Bounty Huntersand his story continues on Crimson Reign as he seeks to destroy the Sith. But his journey could continue in Lucas Film’s live-action series.

In an interview with Screen Rant on the Star Wars Celebrationthe screenwriter of ONLYJonathan Kasdan who came to present the WILLOW series, confessed that he was confident that a sequel would come one day, and that we will be able to see what happened to Qi’ra:

This was said by the Lucasfilm writer

“I think so. I think one day we will see what happened and how Qi’ra advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates.

Kasdan also noted that he has discussed continuing Qi’ra’s story with the shorrunner of The MandalorianJon Favreau, who is a fan of the film:

“I talked to Jon Favreau (head of the Mandoverse) about it, and he’s a big fan of Solo and some of the stuff we built. And I said, ‘Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.’ I always look to him to keep the story alive and continue.”

With the vastness of Star Wars storytelling today, Kasdan sees room for other characters from Only Make your mark on upcoming Lucasfilm adventures:

“Star Wars goes in so many fun directions. And specifically, I saw that Andor trailer today and thought, ‘Well, Enfys Nest will show up somewhere in the series.’ So I’m hopeful that a lot of those people continue with the journals they were in.”

How could we see Qi’ra’s return on Disney+?

Lucasfilm clearly has a plan for Qi’ra, as she’s a pivotal character in the aforementioned Marvel comics that take place after The Empire Strikes Back. Writer Charles Soule’s trilogy of miniseries is scheduled to end this year with The Hidden Empirewhich should give fans a better idea of ​​Qi’ra’s future, how, if she was able to survive the wrath of Darth Vader and the Emperor.

In the period prior to boba fett book, the prevailing theory was that Qi’ra and the Crimson Dawn would reveal themselves as the main antagonists of the protagonist crime lord. That ultimately turned out to be false, as Boba took on the Pyke Syndicate and Cad Bane to liberate the city of Mos Espa. Fett’s history in the present day never got him off Tatooine, though the season finale hinted at his desire to pursue other adventures.

Boba Fett still has a long way to go

Boba Fett was initially announced as a limited series, but the character’s popularity and strong viewership numbers will surely make Disney and Lucasfilm consider a second season for Fett, or seeing him guest on other Mandoverse series. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni seem interested in keeping Fett as one of the key characters in this universe, so it can be expected that she will appear again in the third season of The Mandalorian.

It’s worth noting that Favreau isn’t just a fan of Solo, he also played a part in it. The writer-actor voiced him for the role of Rio Durant, who unfortunately met with a fatal outcome early in the film. Any discussion with Jonathan Kasdan about continuing the story of Qi’ra and other Solo characters can only be a good thing, and the executive producer’s pre-existing connection to that story bodes well for the inclusion of the Crimson Dawn and the group’s mysterious leader. in the Mandoverse.

