Emilia Clarke almost lost her character in ‘Game of Thrones’ for this actress

Although we all love Emilia Clarke’s performance as Daenerys Targaryen, she was not the first choice to be the “Mother of Dragons”.

House of the Dragon It is based on the play ‘Fire and Blood’ by George RR Martin and takes place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The prequel focuses on the rise of the power of the Targaryen dynasty, who have already determined their destiny by eHe flown from the gods, which has only two possibilities: greatness or madness. From experience, we know that most succumb to madness and our beloved Khaleesi is no exception.

But what is Daenerys connection to House of the Dragon? For those who haven’t seen game of Thrones, she is the daughter of Aerys II, better known as the Mad King, so she belongs to the tenth generation of the Targaryens and is the legitimate heir to the Seven Kingdoms. Let us remember that the Targaryens are the only ones capable of taming and communicating with dragons, thanks to that Daenerys is able to breastfeed three of them when they were believed to be extinct, earning the nickname “The Mother of Dragons”.

Basically, we hope to see in the next chapters of House of the Dragon the dance of the dragons as well as their extinctionhowever, we know that It is not easy to adapt these epic moments on the screen and therefore the producers have to be very careful with the creative decisions, but we have a terrible ending like game of Thrones. Therefore, the choice of actors is also of the utmost importance and this is the reason why some of them were fired.

Before Emilia Clarke became the Khaleeesi Dothraki, the producers had already made deals with British actress Tamzin Merchant.who worked with Henry Cavill on The Tudors. merchant she had many physical similarities to the character described in the books that made her perfect for the rolebecause yes, she was a natural blonde. However, her performance in the pilot episode was disastrous and no one on set was convinced.

This is what Tamzin Merchant looked like as Daenerys Targaryen in the Game of Thrones pilot



After several attempts, Tamzin quit and turned down the role, being replaced by the recent graduate of the theater career, Emilia Clarke. The actress had to use platinum blonde films in the first seasons to resemble the character, although later she chose to bleach her hair to facilitate her scenes. His role in Game of Thrones gave him 4 Emmy nominations and a Britannia Award. and since then we have seen her starring in movies like Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, terminator genesis Y me before you.

As additional information, Merchant wasn’t the only one who had to leave the set, in fact, long before Michelle Fairley was cast as Catelyn Stark, the producers had cast Jennifer Ehle, who starred in the award-winning film The darkest night. But the actress decided to leave the project to dedicate herself to her daughter who had recently been born. Even with all these changes we are happy with the final choice of the cast.



Emilia Clarke received 4 Emmy nominations for her performance as Daenerys Targaryen



Although, we will no longer see Emilia Clarke back in House of Dragons, We’re sure we’ll be in for some big surprises with the new cast made up of Matt Smith, Emma D’arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine. The series premieres weekly at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico and will consist of 10 chapters. In fact, A few days ago, the completion of a second season was confirmed and the fans could not be happier.

