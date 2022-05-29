Emilia Clarke and Amber Heard: the images that spark a new debate

Emilia Clarke and Amber Heard still shake social networks before the controversy over who Mera will finally be in the Aquaman movie, but two photographs of both stars would spark a new debate that you should know about. We show you the pictures…

Emilia Clarke Y Amber Heard are still in the news after the debate on social networks about who will finally be Mere in the movie Aquamanwhere the discussions have not ceased, especially due to the trial that the ex-wife of Johnny Deppwhere Walter Hamadapresident of motion picture productions for Warner Brosaired that between the actress and Jason Momoa chemistry was lacking, leading the team to study a possible change.

It is no secret to anyone that the chemistry between Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa in “Game of Thrones” It was more than great, a reason that led several fans through thousands of signatures to request that Heard be removed from the role of Mera so that the famous “mother of dragons” would do it.

However, the approach has not yet received a response nor is it confirmed that said interpretation will undergo any change, which is why the public remains in suspense about the final resolution of this story in what would be a new chapter of Aquamanbut beyond that, In the Internet world, a new debate is born.

There is no doubt that the two Hollywood actresses have talent and beauty, and they showed it in two photographs that are on everyone’s lips where they pose in different luxury carsa detail that according to their followers they enjoy the most, since they combine style and speed at the wheel at its best.

With respect to Emilia Clarkepose on the badge Mercedes Benz S-Class Coupe red color that offers a 4.7-liter V8 Biturbio with a maximum power of 455CV, an elegant vehicle where it showed the pose that paralyzed social networks.

For its part, Amber Heard decides to have fun in the extraordinary 1967 Ford Mustang Hatchbacka classic and sports car that offers a maximum speed of 249 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds, plus extraordinary road performance that makes it an automotive reference.

The images ignited a new debate in networksabout who among the actresses looks better from two stunning cars in incredible poses that you can’t miss below.

+ Photo of Emilia Clarke and Amber Heard that sparked the new debate:

Amber Heard atop the 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback