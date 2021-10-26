Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor, futuristic parents in The Pod Generation

The ultimate in sharing gender equality is one that promises to show romantic comedy The Pod Generation directed by Sophie Barthes (Madame Bovary). To interpret the protagonist couple, the Khaleesi from Game of thrones Emilia Clarke and the Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, futuristic parents struggling with an artificial uterus.

Emilia Clarke again mother, after the debut in the comic and Secret Invasion

Production of the story he stands for should not begin before March 2022 Variety will be set in a world where artificial intelligence is all the rage and nature is becoming a distant memory. But above all, for the first time he will see the two actors together, who recently we have seen engaged in a different way on the subject Covid: her for a ‘virtual dinner’ for charity, him in the film Locked Down with Anne Hathaway.

“Having them as a couple on the big screen is a dream come true. Emilia’s versatility, her disarming sense of humor and her ability to move between complex emotions are a perfect counterbalance to Chiwetel’s charisma and extraordinary stage presence, ”said the director.

Synopsis:

Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor) are a New York couple ready to take their relationship to the next level, and create a new family. Rachel’s work offers the two the opportunity to use a tool developed by a technology giant, Pegasus, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy equally through artificial uterus or detachable pods. Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so begins the unbridled race towards parenthood never seen before in a completely different world.