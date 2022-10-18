Clarke has shown his histrionic talent every time he has been in front of a screen and although he has a lot of career left in between, he no longer has to show that he knows how to act, but now cooking has become the new hobby of the British.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 10, 2022 11:09 a.m.

Emilia Clarke She has become one of the most beloved actresses thanks to her great performance as the mother of dragons in the successful series of HBO, Game of ThronesSince then the 35-year-old Briton has diversified her interests, and cooking seems to be one of them.

Emilia Clarke and her culinary skills to make delicious cupcakes.

On his Instagram account, as Hello magazine reviewed in its digital version, Emily posted some self-made cupcakes that appear to be made with marshmallow cream, topped with a marshmallow and gold dust.

Comments on the post indicate that this recipe may have been taken by the actress from Primrose Bakery, a London-based bakery-patisserie that uses whipped egg whites to replicate a marshmallow topping.

“Locked up or not, apparently I’ll still be baking… Yeah. I bought some edible glitter spray. And yes, I highly recommend it. (It works on porridge, heck, it even works on Ted)”, I summarize in the photograph the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen.

Emilia’s love for cooking seems to have awakened during the start of the pandemic.

In addition, this publication allowed a glimpse of the actress’s beautiful, simple and well-decorated kitchen, whose yellow cabinets stood out against the shelves on which part of the silverware was displayed, with a background of square white tiles and gold finishes.