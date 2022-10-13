Emilia Clarke and her exclusive recipe for chocolate truffles

Clarke is one of the most beloved actresses in the mecca of cinema thanks to the quality she brings to each of her performances and how versatile the 35-year-old British woman manages to be. However, motivated by the pandemic, she discovered another skill, the subtle art of cooking.

October 13, 2022 3:58 p.m.

Emilia Clarke has the ability to add a unique value to each character he plays and a clear example of this is his performance as Daenerys Targaryen in the success of HBO game of thronesand then his role as louise clark in the film Me before you.

The difference between one character and the other could not be more remarkable, and yet both were enriched by the expertise and talent of someone who has also had roles in Terminator:Genesis (2015), Hidden Voices (2017) and Last Christmas (2019).

Her talent is not only reflected in acting, but the actress has discovered her love of baking and pastry, something she experienced while the world stayed home to prevent the pandemic from knocking on their doors.

In a video posted on Youtube On the well-known channel Taste, the actress gives her recipe for the chocolate truffles that she enjoys eating and preparing.

The audiovisual explains the ingredients, which consist of 16 oz semi-sweet chocolate, a pinch of kosher salt, 1 cup of heavy cream Y 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. While the preparation can be seen on the screen, the actress talks with Henry Goldingco-star of Last Christmas about the film.

The preparation is very simple, heat the cup of milk cream and add it to the chocolate with the rest of the ingredients, mix until it melts and refrigerate for a couple of hours. Take out of the fridge and with a spoon to serve ice cream, take out chocolate balls that will be placed in the freezer for one more hour.

Then they are shaped by hand before passing it through the topping of your choice, which can be crushed caramel, cocoa powder, marshmallows. A simple, economical and delicious recipe that you will learn to prepare from the talented Clarke.

If you want to see the full video, click here.