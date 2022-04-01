Emilia Clarke and other actors who were emotionally affected by their roles

Acting is a much more complex art than it seems, and boy do they know it Emilia Clarke and all these actors that were left emotionally affected by their jobs. Next, we share some of the most outstanding cases and tell you everything there is to know about it.

Emilia Clarke and 3 actors who paid dearly for the price of acting

1. Emilia Clarke in Game of Thrones.

No one doubts that the Daenerys Targaryen on game of Thrones is the great role in the career of Emilia Clarke, at least so far. Despite the success and recognition that she obtained thanks to this, things were not entirely easy for the British woman, also known for her work in Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

On several occasions this actress referred to the fact that she had to face the demands of this project while suffering in parallel serious health problemswhich were manifested, for example, by two cerebral hemorrhages.

2. Jim Carrey in Andy’s World.

When milos formanthe award-winning Czech filmmaker Oscar award by Trapped without exit and Amadeussummoned Jim Carrey to play the controversial comedian AndyKaufman, Nobody imagined that the Canadian actor would take his work beyond the limit of the imagined.

what happened to Carrey in the recording of Andy’s World It was so intense that it is difficult to summarize it in a few words. For this, it is better to watch the documentary Jim and Andy, which is available on Netflix.

3. Anne Hathaway in Les Miserables.

Most likely, over time, The Miserables be remembered as the film that gave Anne Hathaway his Oscar as Best Supporting Actress.

However, the truth is that the 39-year-old American does not have good memories of this experience. This is because, for paper, must have lost a significant number of kilos in a short time, which he did without the advice of a nutritionist. According to the words of this actress, her body paid the consequences of this decision, and also His mental health was affected.

4. Shelley Duvall in The Shining.

yes of bad experiences in film roles it is, that of Shelley Duvall on The glow It is one of the most prominent and strongest cases of all. In addition to what it meant to immerse yourself in a horror story like the one that also featured Jack Nicholson, Duvall had to endure cruel treatment of Stanley Kubrickthe director of this film.

In total there were 13 months that the ordeal of filming lasted for this actress. However, the consequences of it would last a lifetime for her, who He was left with serious mental health problems.



