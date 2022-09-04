Emilia Clarke appears in new movie poster, instead of Amber Heard

The actress Emily Clarke, recognized for her performance in the series Game of Thrones’, has appeared in a new poster for the sequel to Aquaman What ‘mere’, the character played by the actress Amber Heard

A new fan-made poster has recreated Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, causing a furor on social media

This poster had already appeared during the defamation trial that Amber Heard faced with Johnny Depp, where she lost out.

Johnny won a lawsuit against his ex-wife, because of an editorial she wrote for the Washington Post, where he described himself as a celebrity “victim of domestic violence”

The person in charge of this poster of Emilia Clarke how Mera is named diamonddead, who expressed the sentiment against Heard with a fan poster that imagines Emilia in the role of Mera.

The poster shows the actress from game of Thrones with Mera’s red hair and demonstrating her incredible abilities to manipulate water.

For months now, Emilia Clarke has been one of the fan favorite actresses and netizens who ask that the role of Mera be reformulated and remove Amber. This poster shows what the actress would look like in the role.