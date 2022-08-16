Emilia Clarke, beyond Daenerys Targaryen

She became a star thanks to “Game of Thrones” the HBO series in which she played Daenerys Targaryen. But shortly before audiences saw her character rid herself of her first feuds in the inaugural season, Clarke overcame a stroke. In 2019, she revealed in a text called “A battle for my life” that she had suffered two aneurysms in 2011 and 2013. Recently, she spoke about those episodes again.

“With the amount of my brain that is disabled, it is extraordinary that I am able to speak, eloquently at times, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Morning. “I’m part of a very, very, very small minority of people who can survive that.”

“There’s quite a bit to go! Which always makes me laugh,” he commented. “With strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. The blood finds a different route to move, but then whatever part is missing, it’s gone.” A little over three years ago, the actress first spoke about these ailments in the text she wrote for “The New Yorker,” “A Battle For My Life.”

The British actress was born in 1986 in London and grew up with her parents and older brother in the countryside outside of Oxford. “I grew up with ducks in the garden and a stream,” she told Elle in 2017. Her father, who died in 2016, was a theater sound designer and her mother is a businesswoman. Both she and her brother went to a local boarding school. “My school was pretty polite and I never quite fit that mold,” she told the outlet. “I was very artistic and nobody else was. They were all like lawyers who played tennis. I was lousy at tennis and I didn’t care about law.”

Clarke has no clear memory of when she decided to be an actress, she wrote, but was told it was when she was three or four years old. Although she was a loud and restless child, when her father took her at age 3 to see a performance of “Show Boat” at the theater, she was silent during the performance.

After finishing school, where he had already participated in plays, he studied at the Drama Center in London. After graduating, Clarke combined her search for a career in acting with other jobs, such as at a museum or a call center, to cover his expenses.

In 2010 his big break came. “She was literally touching the sky to have an audition, just an audition,” she told “Harper’s Bazaar” in 2015. A few days later, she learned the role was hers. In April 2011, the first chapter of the series was broadcast, which became a phenomenon. “Never in a million years did I think Game of Thrones was going to take off the way it did,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

I DIDN’T REMEMBER HIS NAME

To relieve the stress and pressure that followed the completion of the first season’s production and promotion, Clarke worked out with a trainer. In February 2011, while preparing for a session, his head began to hurt intensely, he tried to continue with training, but had to return to the locker room and from there to the hospital. She was diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage and she was transferred to another hospital for urgent surgery.

Clarke suffered from aphasia during recovery: “My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke. But now I couldn’t remember it. Nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked. I had never experienced fear like that,” she wrote in “The New Yorkers.” She could see the life that awaited her, she told herself, and she thought it was not worth living: “I’m an actress; I need to remember my lines. Now I couldn’t remember my name.” A week after that, the aphasia subsided.

In 2013, on a scan, the doctor saw that an aneurysm on the other side of his brain had doubled in size. She had to go through the operating room again. The operation did not go as planned, she suffered a hemorrhage and if they did not operate on her again, her chances of surviving were few. They intervened again, this time through her skull.

As a result of his experiences, he started a foundation called Same You, which provides help and recovery support to those who have suffered brain injuries.