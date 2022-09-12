Emilia Clarke celebrates her grand debut at Marvel Studios

The actress of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, has celebrated her long-awaited debut in the Marvel series titled Secret Invasion in a big way.

the star of secret invasion, Emilia Clarkewent to his social networks to celebrate his long-awaited debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. secret invasion will come to Disney+ next spring 2023. It is a long-awaited premiere for all fans of the UCM.

Sharing the first official trailer for secret invasion (which we could already see on our website), Emilia Clarke celebrated the appearance along with other co-stars. She was very excited about the opportunity that Marvel has granted her. She even expressed her surprise that she was able to work without freaking out, as she is a die-hard fan of this cinematic universe.

“Jeeze Louis. Marvel has let me into their universe. A world that includes fucking Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Coleman, Ben Mendelsohn! I can’t believe they let me be around so much talent! I also can’t believe I managed to say my lines without freaking out like a fangirl! But here we are. And actually, I think you’re going to love the series.”

The excitement of the Mother of Dragons to be in the MCU

Even with all the mystery surrounding Emilia Clarke’s character in secret invasionHis enthusiasm is second to none. It is not for less, since she is going to become the new great star of Marvel Studios. After being the great protagonist in one of the most successful television programs of all time, Game of Thrones, it is truly inspiring and heartening to see how much of a fan she is of the superhero cinematic universe. And, above all, to be part of its great history.

Seeing Emilia Clarke shine in the first Secret Invasion trailer generated a lot of excitement among Marvel Studios fans. Even if she only appeared on screen for a couple of seconds. No information has been revealed about whether she is playing a Skrull or a human. This is something that the studio will probably keep until the series officially premieres. In fact, it will be one of the great narrative claims of secret invasion.