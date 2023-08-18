Emilia Clarke confesses that Marvel is better than Game of Thrones

In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke confessed that Marvel as a franchise is better than Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones’ Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke believes Marvel is better than Game of Thrones.

Marvel is totally working on further developing its universe One of the biggest premieres has finally been announcedWe refer to Secret Invasion, which can already be enjoyed through the Disney+ platform and will feature many familiar faces, including Samuel L. Jackson himself.

The series not only promises to further expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will also provide a new experience, Plus, it features high-quality actors and actresses like Emilia Clarke, who have taken the opportunity to share their opinions and admit that, for her, marvel is better than game of thronesAt least as a franchisee.

Emilia Clarke as Jiya in Secret Invasion says Marvel is better than Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke is one of the actresses hired to be part of the Secret Invasion project, which premiered on Disney+ and stars Samuel L. Will be able to go with Nick Fury, played by Jackson. While trying to expose a big conspiracy going on in the societyas the Skrulls attempt to use their shape-shifting abilities to conquer the planet.

One of the most important characters on Skrulls is Jiya, played by Emilia Clarke. This actress gained worldwide recognition Giving life to Daenerys TargaryenBest known as Khaleesi in Game of Thrones, the HBO series that left a mark before and after is widely regarded as one of the best of all time.

Clarke proved to have great acting talent, as her portrayal of Daenerys was impressive, Leaving constructive decisions about course and outcome Of character, both of which were divisive. Due to how well he played his part, he slowly started getting better opportunities within the show, eventually, he became a part of the cast of Disney+’s Secret Invasion.

While promoting this new series, Emilia Clarke met Kevin Polovi An exclusive interview with Yahoo Entertainment, In the midst of this conversation, the actress shared her opinion about Marvel in comparison to other franchises like Game of Thrones, Star Wars and Terminator.

Emily Clarke: Marvel >>> Game of Thrones/Star Wars/Terminator pic.twitter.com/ES0HOJGbBe —Kevin Polovy (@djkevlar) 22 June 2023

Kevin Polovi Asks Emilia Clarke What’s Different About Working With Marvel Have been a part of other mega projects Like Terminator, Star Wars and Game of Thrones. To which the actress replies “These are the best!”, So, the interviewer again asks if this is the best of all the franchises he has been in.

it was then when emilia clarke replied, “He has such a pedigree. He (Marvel) lives to his own level that sets him apart from everything else. It’s not just a superhero franchise, it’s Marvel, like anything else entirely. I think there’s a peace and ease that comes from being the best and understanding that they really are.”,

Emilia Clarke’s statement has surprised many people, because on the one hand she Confirms the actress really enjoys working with MarveIt’s great to be a part of this universe, but it’s also clear she feels more comfortable in these projects than in previous ones.

For Emilia Clarke, Marvel is by far the best franchise she’s worked on and that became clear. still, It has also caused some controversy among fans Those who love the Terminator saga, Star Wars and even Game of Thrones.

Although the actress had interesting roles in Terminator and Star Wars, the truth is that her highest point was in Game of Thrones, where she played Daenerys Targaryen. it is true that The last two seasons of the series created many divisions.Because there are people who believe that this should not have happened or should have ended like this.

But beyond that, it can’t be denied that Emilia Clarke’s interpretation when giving life to Daenerys it was absolutely wonderful, coming to merge with the character. In fact, despite that questionable ending, she was always one of the most beloved characters in the entire series.

and the fact that, despite having considerable relevance in Game of Thrones, the actress love working at marvel and being a part of this universeThis is very interesting stuff. In addition to showing that she is a huge fan of UCM.