Emilia Clarke confirmed the spin off of “Game of Thrones” with Jon Snow | “The project exists, and it will happen”

What seemed like another wave of rumors to harangue fans begins to take on signs of reality: Emilia Clarke confirmed that the spinoff series of game of Thrones focused on character Jon Snow will be reality.

Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen in the successful fantasy series broadcast by the network HBOalso confirmed that Kit Haringtonthe actor in charge of putting Jon Snow’s body during the eight seasons of the series, is deeply involved in the new production.

In statements to the English chain BBCthe actress noted: “He told me himself, and I know the project exists, and it’s going to happen. In fact, as far as I know Kit himself had a lot to do with the creation, so he’s been into it from scratch,” Clarke said. “So what you’re seeing will be certified by Kit Harington.”

According to what is known so far, the sequel will begin at the same final moment of the original series of Game of Thrones, a scene in which Jon Snow’s character, after defeating the Night King, murdering Daenerys and remaining imprisoned by the Unsullied until the conflicts in Westeros are resolved, goes into the forest beyond the Wall with the Wildlings. The portrait of Jon Snow, one of the favorite characters of the fans, earned Harington two Emmy nominations.

Adapted from the best-selling fantasy novels by George R.R. Martinwhich sold millions of copies around the world, game of Thrones will shoot several spin offs, including House of the Dragon, the series that It will begin airing on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. Until now, the possibility of a series focused on Jon Snow was viewed with skepticism by fans, who considered that the criticized ending of the series would negatively influence its realization.