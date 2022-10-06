Emilia Clarke confirmed what we suspected about the terrible end of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones culminated three years ago on HBO with an ending questioned by critics and the audience. In fact, it is still one of the most discussed conclusions. However, Emilia Clarke has an opinion on the matter.

June 27, 2022 10:47 p.m.

game of Thronesthe epic fantasy and historical drama that aired through the broadcast network HBO until May 2019 when it came to an end after eight seasons, after three years of having reached its conclusion, it continues to give something to talk about. Millions of fans around the world were disappointed by the way the show’s narrative ended.

Emilia Clarke referred to the end of Game of Thrones during a recent interview

Many fans were outraged with the end of Game of Thrones, because after seeing the evolution of their characters in much of the history of the series, the producers rushed with the story arc of season 8, which did not satisfy the expectations. expectations of viewers and critics.

After three years, the end of Game of Thrones is one of the most discussed topics and the vast majority of fans conclude that it had a disastrous ending. Nevertheless, Emilia Clarkewho played Daenerys Targaryen, doesn’t think they would have been happy with whatever ending HBO came up with, for one specific reason.

There were several seasons capturing the attention of the fans with a narrative and quality of interpretation of the characters that can be described as masterful. However, everything was spoiled in the last moments of the series by the way the story of Daenerys Targaryen, also known as the Mother of Dragons, ended.

Emilia Clarke admitted that Game of Thrones ended in a depressing way

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys consolidated legions of fans around the world, but season 8 presented her as a character obsessed with blood and hungry for power, to the point that she ended the lives of many innocents. Some viewers allege that HBO rushed the ending and that there was no consistency.

In this sense, Emilia Clarke thinks that the end of Game of Thrones was a challenge and therefore respects it. It was through a recent interview with The Guardian, when the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen made reference to the controversial and criticized finale of the series that she starred in for eight installments on HBO. Emilia Clarke admitted that when she did the first reading of the scripts for the final episode of Game of Thrones, it was definitely a challenge for her. She also believes that she ended in a depressing way.

“I went out my door, I took my keys, I forgot my phone and I kept walking,” she detailed, alluding to the fact that she herself did not like it. In the end, she accepted it.

“I totally understand and respect why they did it,” Clarke added. “There’s a depressing reality to how it ended that really feels grounded in truth, that no one wants for their favorite fantasy show. I don’t know what other direction it could have gone.”