Emilia Clarke confirms if we will see Daenerys in the Jon Snow series

We also tell you how long the Jon Snow spin-off has been in development, its working title and Kit Harington’s involvement in the project.

The cast members of Game of Thrones have continued to do various things after seeing how their caches increased after the series, but it seems that some of them want to return to the universe created by George R.R. Martin if given the chance. One of those people is not Emilia Clarkewho played Daenerys Targaryenwho was asked in a recent interview with the BBC if we would see her in the recently announced spin-off dedicated to Jon Snow.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s underway,” confirmed the actress. «As far as I know, it’s been created by Kit, so he’s into it from the start.. So what you will see, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington«. As for whether she could be a part of the series in any way, Clarke was quick to reply, “No, I think I’m done! [Risas]».

the author of Song of ice and fireGeorge RR Martin confirmed the Jon Snow series in a June 23 blog post, writing that the series is being developed under the working title of Snow. Martin will be involved with the series in the same capacity that he has with all of the Game of Thrones spin-offs. The writer said that Harington met with him at his Santa Fe home and worked with him and his team to “forge” the series’ story.

“Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought us the idea,” said Martin. “I can’t say the names of the writers/directors for the series as they haven’t been cleared for publication yet, but Kit brought them in as well, his own team, and they’re terrific.”

Harington played the role for eight years on screen and knows the character inside out, which makes his creative involvement a positive. The last time we saw Jon Snow’s character was when he crossed the wall towards the lands of the North, a frozen region that is no longer populated by the white walkers and in which the savages are in relative peace. At the moment, the series is in the development phase, and therefore has not been given the green light as such.